A ‘Dexter’ Prequel Will Focus on the Show’s Most Notorious Killer, According to Report

Fans of the moral serial killer Dexter Morgan may have much more content to sink their teeth into in the coming years. The serial killer’s story isn’t anywhere near over. In fact, Showtime, the network that brought Dexter to life, has plans to explore the complex stories that led to Dexter’s life in a prequel. Dexter isn’t the only character whose origin story may come to life soon. Showtime is considering a prequel focused on the Trinity Killer.

A ‘Dexter Origin’ series is in the works

Dexter: New Blood was a hit with fans. So much so that Showtime is going back to the well to see what other storylines from the show they can explore. A Dexter origin series has been ordered. According to Deadline, the series will be set back in Miami and delve into Dexter Morgan’s origins. The likable killer’s early life was discussed in the original series but not heavily explored visually.

The announcement makes it clear that Dexter Morgan will remain an important part of Showtime’s winning strategy. The network has been leaning into the idea of building around strong franchises to ensure its health moving forward. Dexter was a hit when it originally aired, and Dexter: New Blood was equally popular. A prequel feels completely logical, but it’s not all that is planned.

A second ‘Dexter’ prequel is also being considered

While a Dexter origin series is currently in the works, it’s not the only storyline that Showtime executives are eyeing for potential spinoffs. According to Deadline, the network is considering additional spinoffs and prequels, and the one with the most promise focuses on the Trinity Killer.

John Lithgow (L) and Michael C. Hall | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to the publication, there aren’t many details about the potential series just yet, but it does appear it would be a prequel if it goes to order. That means the series will focus on how the Trinity Killer came to be.

A focus on the famed serial killer makes a lot of sense. The Trinity Killer was, by far, the most horrifying killer featured on Dexter. The death of Dexter’s wife, Rita, at the hands of the serial killer remains etched into fans’ minds many years after the heartwrenching episode aired. Rita’s death was also explored in Dexter: New Blood.

Showtime has not provided a timeline for when fans could expect either show. Nothing is currently in production.