Diddy didn't hold back his opinion when he was once asked to compare his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez with Kim Kardashian.

Jennifer Lopez was known for dating a few high-profile celebrities in the past, including Diddy. Despite their controversial relationship at the time, Lopez and Diddy remained good friends for quite a while. And the music mogul had nothing but kind words for Lopez to this day.

What Diddy thought about Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian comparisons

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy | SGranitz/WireImage

Diddy was linked with a long list of celebrities, but he held his time with ex-girlfriend Lopez in high regard. In a 2014 interview with Access (via HuffPost), Diddy still couldn’t help gush about Lopez’s looks.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” Diddy said. “I am so lucky to have that great woman in my history. She is one of the greatest I’ve ever seen [clapping]. Go girl. Go girl … We’re great as friends. I’m great as a fan right now.”

He continued praising Lopez for her body, focusing particularly on the pop star’s derriere. The conversation was in reference to Lopez’s song “Booty,” which she recorded with Iggy Azalea.

“I mean it’s great. It’s a work of art,” Diddy said. “It’s something that will go down in history, for real, it will. Also, her talent, her drive, her determination. She will never give up. She’s a great friend of mine, always will be my friend, and I mean that thing is just incredible.”

During the interview, Diddy was asked how he thought Kim Kardashian stacked up to Lopez. But Diddy believed it wasn’t a competition.

“No way,” Diddy said. “No disrespect Kanye, Kim, but that thing right there … that thing right there is something special.”

Lopez eventually caught wind of Diddy’s remarks, and seemed flattered by him more than anything else.

“It’s awesome!” Lopez said. “Here’s the thing about me and Puff, and I’m sorry I’ll always call him Puff, we always root for each other, we always support each other. It’s great after all these years to know and watch him do all that he’s done … We shared a moment in our lives and that never goes away. There’s nothing but love and respect and always somebody over here cheering for you.”

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly horrified by Diddy’s current allegations

Diddy has recently been accused of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking by a few who were close to him. Cassie Ventura, who dated the mogul on and off from 2007 to 2018, hit Diddy with a lawsuit seeking compensation for his alleged crimes.

Although the lawsuit was settled out of court, Diddy’s Los Angeles home was raided by police a few weeks ago. It’s a good indicator that the Bad Boys CEO’s trouble with the law is far from over.

Lopez has been pretty quiet regarding Diddy’s situation. But an insider might’ve given a little insight into how she’s feeling about everything going on.

“J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations,” the insider told In Touch. “She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw.”

The insider also claimed that Lopez wants nothing to do with Diddy anymore, as the allegations paint their relationship in a more negative light.

“There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long,” the insider continued. “She wasn’t happy in the relationship.”

It’s unclear if Lopez saw any signs that Diddy was hiding a much more nefarious side to himself. Either way, the insider shared that Lopez considered Diddy one of the many bad decisions she made when she was younger. Which might’ve made her current relationship with Affleck a bit sweeter.

“Jen’s the first to admit she has made some very bad decisions,” the insider continued. “She looks at her life today, with Ben, and is super grateful.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.