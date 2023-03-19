Why Dolly Parton Once Called Burt Reynolds an ‘Old, Dreadful, Unsexy Thing’

Dolly Parton co-starred with Burt Reynolds in the movie The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and she once had some choice words to say about the actor. Here’s why Parton called Reynolds an “old, dreadful, unsexy thing,” and what else she had to say about her former castmate.

Dolly Parton starred in ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ movie with Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton co-starred in the 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, an adaption of the 1978 Broadway musical of the same name.

The Colin Higgins-directed movie and its stars received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. It was the top-grossing live-action musical film of 1982 and the fourth highest-grossing of the decade.

Parton played a madam who had an affair with Reynolds’ sheriff. Their on-screen chemistry was so strong fans were convinced the two stars had a real-life romance.

Dolly Parton called Burt Reynolds an ‘old, dreadful, unsexy thing’

During a 1983 interview on Wogan, Dolly Parton was asked what it was like working with Burt Reynolds on The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

“Would you make another movie with Burt Reynolds, or couldn’t you stand the sight of him?” host Terry Wogan asked.

“Aw, that old, dreadful, unsexy thing?” Parton joked. “Actually, he’s really a wonderful person, and he takes his work very seriously.”

Parton, who worked with Jane Fonda on the 1980 film 9 to 5, described the difference between the two actors. “Somebody said, ‘What was it like working with Burt Reynolds in comparison to working with Jane Fonda?’ I said, ‘Well, I don’t dream of Jane Fonda at night!’”

The country music star said her ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ co-star was like her ‘brother’

Dolly Parton has always denied rumors of a romance with Burt Reynolds. In an October 2018 interview with The Mirror, one month after Reynolds’ death at age 82, Parton described their relationship as “like brother and sister.”

“Burt and I were a good ol’ boy and girl, and I was very sad when he passed away,” the “Jolene” singer said. “We were really very much alike.”

She continued, “Burt and I had our little arguments and little spats. But we were so honest with each other… We held no secrets from each other, we couldn’t fool each other.”

Parton joked again about the rumors surrounding their relationship. “I couldn’t wait to jump into bed with Burt ­Reynolds,” she laughed before adding, “In the movie, not in real life.”