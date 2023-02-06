Dolly Parton Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show — ‘Her Songs Are Wonderful’

Millions of football fans in America are gearing up to watch Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, many viewers still watch the game just for the commercials and Rihanna’s halftime show. One viewer looking forward to the game and Rihanna’s performance is Dolly Parton, who is looking forward to enjoying her show and Super Bowl traditions.

Rihanna is performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna | Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most viewed live performances annually. Football’s biggest game has been graced with performances from legends such as Prince, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga. Last year’s performance included an incredible hip-hop roster that included Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige.

Rihanna is set to perform at this year’s halftime show, her first live performance since 2018’s Grammy Awards. The “Lift Me Up” singer recently became a mother and is gearing up to make her music come back. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna is excited about her upcoming performance but also called it “nerve-racking.”

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,’” Rihanna said. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

Dolly Parton is ‘looking forward’ to Rihanna’s halftime performance

.@DollyParton says she and her husband, who she calls a “football freak,” are “really looking forward” to watching Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.



Watch our full interview with Parton, tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/mtR03syb88 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 19, 2023

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Dolly Parton shared her excitement for Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl performance. She said her “songs are wonderful” and is looking forward to watching her and the game. The country singer said she always watches the game with her husband and usually handles all of the cooking.

“I think she’s beautiful. I think she sings great. Her songs are wonderful. So, yeah, of course, I’ll be watching it,” Parton said. My husband’s also a football freak, in addition to being a rock and roller, so I’m always watching the game. I usually do all the snacks and the cooking. This year, I’ll be doing Duncan Hines snacks for the Super Bowl. But yeah, I’ll be watching it, and I’m really looking forward to seeing her.”

Parton isn’t the only artist who can’t wait for the halftime show

BREAKING ? Adele says she’s attending the Super Bowl just for Rihanna. She wants to show her support for her "Diamonds" friend and have a "Rolling in the Deep" time at the same time

pic.twitter.com/NdS8dRnyC8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 4, 2023

Many of Rihanna’s colleagues love her music and can’t wait to see her light up the Super Bowl. One artist who is attending the game only to see the halftime show is Adele. At one of her Las Vegas residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer told a fan, “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f***.”

Adele is an artist many would love to see perform at the Super Bowl, but she turned down the opportunity. According to Page Six, Adele told her audience at a 2017 concert that she rejected an invitation to be the halftime performer, saying she isn’t sure if she’d be right for the job.

“I mean, come on, that show is not about music,” Adele said. “And I don’t really — I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”