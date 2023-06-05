Dolly Parton’s Humble Response to Breaking 3 More Guinness World Records, Bringing Her Total to 10

This isn’t Dolly Parton’s first rodeo. Adding to the seven Guinness World Records the country star already has are three shiny brand new records. Last week, the “I Will Always Love You” singer was recognized at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee by the international record keeper. She received the recognition with her signature grace and humility.

Dolly Parton’s new Guinness World Records

Guinness announced last week: Parton broke her own record for the female with the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country album chart. The record began with her 1977 album New Harvest…First Gathering and book-ended with her 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christams. The country superstar remained at the top of the charts for 43 years and 156 days. The Christmas album is currently in third place behind Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard and ahead of Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

The “Coat of Many Colors” singer also broke the record for the most studio albums released by a female country artist. Between 1967 and 2022, Parton has released 65 albums. Her first album in 1967 was Hello, Dolly and her latest 2022 album was Run, Rose, Run. Plus, she’s got her new rock album on the horizon, Rockstar, which will bring the total to 66.

The third new record the Queen of Country recently broke was for the most top-10 entries on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female singer. Her debut on the top 10 began with her and Porter Wagoner’s Just Between You and Me, which came out in 1968 and peaked at No. 8. Parton’s 2022 album Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection marked her 48th top-10 entry.

How the ‘Jolene’ singer responded to her latest record-breaking achievement

On Wed. May 31, Parton was recognized by the international record keeper at a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” adjudicator Michael Empric said in an announcement released by Guinness.

The “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” singer accepted the recognition in the most Dolly Parton way possible—brimming with humility.

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Record title,” she said at the ceremony, according to a statement Guinness released Wednesday. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.”

All of Dolly Parton’s Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Parton’s three new world records brings her count to 10.

Here are the seven other Guinness World Records Parton has won: