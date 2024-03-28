Donovan said Paul McCartney is "Just a monster" in a specific way. He said the former Beatle will rehearse for months on end.

Donovan and Paul McCartney both embodied the musical experimentation and hippy cool of the British Invasion. During an interview, the “Sunshine Superman” singer said the former Beatle is “just a monster,” but it was clear from context that he meant it as a compliment. Donovan went on to discuss what made him and Paul different as performers. Paul also revealed why he liked to play nearly 40 songs in one night.

Donovan refuses to perform like Paul McCartney

During a 2016 interview with Best Classic Bands, Donovan discussed the “Silly Love Songs” star as a live performer. “When I’ve been to Paul McCartney’s recent shows, it’s important that you hear all those sounds,” he said. “He’s just a monster — he doesn’t mind rehearsing for 20 weeks and getting it right.”

The “Hurdy Gurdy Man” singer contrasted Paul’s performing style with his own. “But I decided I’m not going to do that,” he said. “My fans have got the records; they’re all available. If you want to sit at home and have a joint or a glass of wine, or just a cup of tea, and listen to the Donovan sounds that I made, and continue to make — my website is full of extraordinary new things — then you can.”

Donovan said he creates ‘magic’ through his ‘personal’ sound

Donovan said his sound was partly the work of another musician. “My sound is very personal and it’s very difficult to make a personal sound in the studio, but Mickie Most and I created it and I continued it,” he explained. For context, Most was a producer known for collaborating with 1960s icons such as The Animals, Herman’s Hermits, and Lulu. Most produced most of Donovan’s classics, including “Sunshine Superman,” “Season of the Witch,” “Atlantis,” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” and “Mellow Yellow.”

The “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” singer also explained what made him distinct as a live performer. “Something happens every night, something that didn’t happen the night before and certainly won’t happen again,” he said. “There’s something magic about playing live. I’ve always played solo.”

How Paul McCartney feels singing his songs

During a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Paul discussed his approach to music. He’s known to play nearly 40 songs during one performance. He’s a “monster” of a rock star if there ever was one! Of course, when you have a catalog of hits as large as Paul’s, you’d better play dozens of songs or else fans will go home disappointed.

The “Live and Let Die” singer said he gets a charge from playing in front of a live audience. While he is no fan of physical exercise, Paul says he feels turned “up to 11” during his live sets. Like Donovan, Paul emphasized how each of his live sets is a little different from the last one. He tries to make sure each one is a little better than the last, even when people tell him he did a perfect job. Even though he’s got nothing to prove, Paul still acts like he’s young and hungry!

Paul and Donovan have their differences in style but they both find magic in live performance.