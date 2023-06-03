How The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’ Inspired Donovan’s ‘Jennifer Juniper’

TL;DR:

The lyrics of The Beatles’ “Michelle” inspired Donovan’s “Jennifer Juniper.”

Donovan discussed what he thought of the song many decades after he wrote it.

The tune was popular in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Donovan | David Redfern / Staff

The Beatles‘ “Michelle” inspired Donovan’s “Jennifer Juniper.” Notably, the two songs have some lyrical similarities. During an interview, Donovan discussed how his friends reacted to “Jennifer Juniper.”

The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’ inspired Donovan to write French lyrics for ‘Jennifer Juniper’

During a 2016 interview with Songfacts, Donovan was asked why some of the lyrics of “Jennifer Juniper” are in French. “Hey, I’ve got to try my hand!” he replied. “Like my pals The Beatles with ‘Michelle.'” For context, “Michelle’ makes heavy use of the French language.

Subsequently, Donovan discussed the reception of “Jennifer Juniper.” “After I tried it, I asked my French pals what they thought of my French verse,” he recalled. “They said, ‘What French verse?’ My accent wasn’t right. So, it was a trial. I don’t sing in other languages.”

Donovan discussed what it’s like to perform the song about a former lover

The “Season of the Witch” singer was asked if it was difficult for him to perform “Jennifer Juniper” because it’s about one of his former lovers. “No, not really,” he explained. “They are fresh to me as always. We’re all amazed that they still retain their power. When I sing them, I don’t necessarily feel like I’m repeating something. Singing a very fine piece of work doesn’t bother me at all. I enjoy it.

“Every night, it’s a different sound,” he continued. “It’s a different reaction to the song. So no, I don’t have any trouble singing songs. And artists should sing their body of work.”

Donovan discussed “Jennifer Juniper” in the context of the 50th anniversary of his album Sunshine Superman. “In this 50th year, it’s very important, because 50 years of work is a long time,” he said. “The great works of my generation, they come from the ’60s and ’70s, because we were so popular so young.”

How ‘Jennifer Juniper’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Jennifer Juniper” was a modest hit in the United States. It reached No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. Donovan released the track on the album The Hurdy Gurdy Man, making it the most famous song on the album besides its title track. That record reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 20 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Jennifer Juniper” was even more popular in the United Kingdom. There, it peaked at No. 5 and lasted on the chart for 11 weeks. On the other hand, The Hurdy Gurdy Man never charted in the U.K. The tune later appeared on the compilation album The Best of Donovan: Sunshine Superman. The compilation reached No. 47 and remained on the U.K. chart for four weeks.

“Jennifer Juniper” is a great song and it wouldn’t be the same without The Beatles’ “Michelle.”