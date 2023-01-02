Bruce Springsteen Told Paul McCartney He Disliked ‘Silly Love Songs’ at 1st

TL;DR:

Bruce Springsteen didn’t like Paul McCartney‘s “Silly Love Songs” at first. Subsequently, Paul revealed why Springsteen changed his mind about the track. Notably, “Silly Love Songs” had a big impact on popular culture.

Paul McCartney named some of his favorite songs about love from classic artists

According to the 2015 book Conversations With Paul McCartney, Paul was asked to name some of his favorite love songs. Some of the tunes he mentioned were “Stardust” by Hoagy Carmichael, “When I Fall in Love,” by Nat King Cole, and the entirety of The King and I by Rodgers and Hammerstein. He praised the latter for its portrayal of relationships between men and women.

Paul was asked why he liked love songs so much. He said the genre was timeless because people are falling in love all the time. Whether you’re heartbroken or young or not even thinking about a relationship, you might find love soon enough. For these reasons, he felt writing love songs was practical.

Bruce Springsteen felt Paul McCartney’s ‘Silly Love Songs’ was too sentimental at 1 point

Paul discussed an important facet of love songs. “But more importantly, they touch you,” he said. “All the corny old phrases, ‘They pull at your heartstrings.’ That’s what I was getting at with ‘Silly Love Songs.’

“It was daring to allow those emotions, cos I think from time to time it’s a bit unfashionable to be soppy: ‘Aw, come off it,'” he added. “Sometimes you’ve got to be positive.”

Paul discussed Springsteen’s reaction to “Silly Love Songs.” “I remember Bruce Springsteen coming up to me at one of those Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awards and saying, ‘Hey man, you know that song of yours, ‘Silly Love Songs?’ When it came out I thought it was a bit soppy,’ or whatever the word he used was.”

Springsteen’s opinion changed. “He said, ‘I didn’t get it, but I really get it now, man.’ And it’s something that happens. He’s fallen in love, he’s had kids, and he’s more able to accept that thought, which bothered a lot of people at the time.” Paul said this anecdote proved to him love songs are eternal. He said people are always going to be in love and he hopes that never changes.

How ‘Silly Love Songs’ impacted ‘Glee’ and ‘Moulin Rouge!’

“Silly Love Songs” served as the title of an episode of Glee. Notably, the episode ended with a cover of the song in question. The tune also features prominently in “The Elephant Love Medley,” a medley of love songs from the jukebox musical movie Moulin Rouge! In the film, Ewan McGregor’s character uses lyrics from the track to convey why love is so important.

“Silly Love Songs” captures some of Paul’s ethos even if The Boss didn’t immediately appreciate it.