‘DWTS’ Derek Hough Announces Best Man Pick for Wedding to Hayley Erbert

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough’s wedding plans to personal and professional partner Hayley Erbert is in full swing. But, there were some elements the superstar couple had yet revealed publicly. One element was Hough’s choice of his best man. However, that critical job has now been filled, says Hough, who shared the major announcement in a new interview.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough smile during a red carpet event | David Livingston/Getty Images

Derek Hough has picked Mark Ballas as his best man

In an interview with Us Weekly, Derek Hough shared that his wedding to Hayley Erbert is “coming up.” He shared that the celebration will be a “three-day event.”

However, the event won’t be complete without his best friend, retired DWTS pro-Mark Ballas, by his side as best man. Hough teased Ballas would be dancing up a storm at the wedding.

One of the things Hough is looking forward to is Ballas’ speech after the ceremony. He said his longtime friend was “actually beautiful with words,” so he knows there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Besides Ballas, Hough revealed that a “must-have” for the ceremony was “nature.” He explained, “Being in a lush forest and gardens and fields. For me, that was at the top of the list.”

The dance pro also revealed that he is more involved in wedding planning than most men are. Hough believes that comes from his creative side and his love for putting his stamp on things.

He admitted that the one thing he is nervous about is his vows. “I feel pretty good about it all. I want everything to feel effortless,” Hough says.

Mark Ballas chose Derek Hough to be his best man at his 2016 wedding

The six-time Mirror Ball champ was the best man for Mark Ballas at his wedding to singer and songwriter BC Jean in 2016. He posted a photo of the bride and groom embracing in front of an antique carousel accompanied by a beautiful message.

“Such an honor to be the best man at my brothers’ wedding,” Hough wrote. “Witnessing their love be sealed under a beautiful Oak tree in front of family and friends was such a special moment.”

He continued, “Like the tree May you Stand together tall and proud. May you always Go out on a limb for one another. Stay grounded and dig your roots in deep so that you may weather any storm. And always continue to grow stronger and higher, reaching toward the heavens. And to always enjoy the view. Love you two.”

Derek also revealed details about his and Hayley’s romantic first dance

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert posed on the red carpet in 2017 | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Derek Hough revealed details about what will surely be a romantic dance between him and Hayley Erbert after they are pronounced man and wife. He stated that this dance would be different than the hundreds the couple had previously performed.

“Our first dance is going to be different because it isn’t going to be a performance,” he shared with Us Weekly. “It’s going to be a moment where it’s just her and I together in our own world.”

“Not performing, not for other people. This is just for us,” he continued.

Hough did not reveal when he and Erbert would tie the knot but confirmed the celebration would occur sometime this year. When the series returns to ABC this fall, he will return to his role as a judge for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.