A chapel located on the singer's property is a place where both happy and sad times can be celebrated.

Ed Sheeran is known for his musicianship, thoughtful lyrics, and way of interpreting thoughts and feelings into unforgettable songs. However, his generosity expands beyond the world of music. Sheeran has found a way to memorialize the most significant moments of those closest to him by building a structure on his property that houses a grave where he and others close to him will be laid to rest. Here are all the details.

Rumors of Ed Sheeran’s grave are true, but it’s much more than that

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Ed Sheeran confirmed rumors he has a grave located on his property. However, the structure where the grave is located is much more than that, he explains.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt,” he clarified. Consequently, the structure is a chapel.

Sheeran built the chapel to house the cremated remains of people closest to him who had died. The musician wanted a proper place to mourn them.

“It’s a hole dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it. So whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” Sheeran said of the grave. “People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

Sheeran has been open about the grief he has experienced over the past two years. In 2021, he mourned the loss of his mentor, Michael Gudinski, and in 2022, Sheeran experienced a double loss of best friend Jamal Edwards and close pal Shane Warne.

When the chapel was being built, Sheeran thought the structure was so beautiful that he also decided to be buried there. Surprisingly, he has also hosted friends’ weddings there as well.

Ed Sheeran sometimes uses his music to deal with grief

Ed Sheeran on stage in Los Angeles in Sept. 2023 | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran’s grave plan may seem odd to some, but the singer claims it’s a coping method. Sheeran has used his songs to deal with loss and grief and memorialize friends and family for years. His songs are ways to process his feelings and, perhaps, shine a light on a complex topic many people do not openly discuss.

For Sheeran’s album – (Subtract), he wrote a song talking about the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards. The song “Eyes Closed” reflects those feelings of grief and loss.

He also wrote the song “Visiting Hours” in memorial for Michael Gudinski and 2017’s “Supermarket Flowers” about his terminally ill maternal grandmother, whom he spent much time with in her final months. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at the hospital.

Where are Ed Sheeran’s home and chapel located?

Ed Sheeran’s grave and home is located in Framlingham, England. The property has plenty of space for his family and then some.

The estate boasts two farmhouses, a separate structure known as Sheeran’s Man Cave, a separate 4-bedroom house, and a separate bungalow. There is also a detached four-car garage, a wildlife pond, and his own pub.

The estate, which he purchased for $5 million, is where he lives with Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter. Reportedly, the mini-village of homes is dubbed Sheeranville.