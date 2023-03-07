Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Album ‘Subtract’ Contains His ‘Deepest, Darkest Thoughts’

Hailing from Halifax, Ed Sheeran has already created a very successful music career for himself in his young life. With four studio albums already under his belt, his fifth, – (Subtract) debuts in May 2023. The 32-year-old English singer-songwriter says that this album will reveal a darker side of him. Here’s the full scoop on Sheeran’s new album and tour dates.

Ed Sheeran announced his 2023 album, ‘Subtract’

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sheeran fans will be ecstatic to learn he is releasing his fifth studio album on May 5, 2023. The album will feature 14 new songs, with more music following in the deluxe edition. Sheeran released his first studio album + (Plus) in 2011. Sheeran’s following albums followed a similar theme. x (Multiply) released in 2014, ÷ (Divide) released in 2017, and = (Equals) released in 2021.

According to UPROXX, Sheeran chooses to name his albums with math symbols in order to take attention away from himself. In his early career, he drummed up the concept of using colors and symbols to create his own brand and differentiate his albums. “I was like, ‘I’d love to get to a point that there’s a billboard of just red with an equals sign, or green with a multiply, or blue with a divide, or orange with a plus, and people go, ‘Oh, Ed’s got an album coming out.'” he explained (via Billboard).

The ‘Subtract’ album will provide the deepest look into Ed Sheeran’s mind

When announcing the upcoming release of – (Subtract), Sheeran made it clear that this is an end of an era as it will be his last mathematic-titled album. He has also told the press that this studio album will contain his most honest and real music to date. As Sheeran told Rolling Stone, he is ready to “open the trapdoor into my soul.”

After dealing with a variety of tribulations and losses throughout 2022, including the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards to an overdose and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, dealing with medical trials, Sheeran is ready to bare all of the burdens of his soul through his music. As of late, Sheeran’s songwriting has been therapeutic.

The singer-songwriter shared in a letter to his fans, “I wrote without thought of what the songs would be. I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

Ed Sheeran’s tour is set to conclude in September 2023

On April 23, 2022, Sheeran kicked off his +–=÷× Tour, pronounced Mathematics Tour, in Dublin, Ireland. The tour has been record-breaking for Sheeran. As Music Feeds reports, Sheeran recently broke the Australian record for most tickets sold for a single gig, with 107,000 people attending his concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The North American leg of the Mathematics Tour is set to commence on May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium. This show will be the first to feature music from Sheeran’s upcoming album. Sheeran will complete 24 shows throughout the U.S. and Canada during the final leg of the tour. The tour is set to conclude at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 23, 2023.