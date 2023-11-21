Danny Smith doesn't believe Priscilla Presley should be buried in the Meditaiton Garden at Graceland.

Elvis Presley‘s cousin Danny Smith, who lived at Graceland with his parents while Priscilla Presley was wed to the king of rock and roll, slams the idea that Priscilla Presley should be buried in the family graveyard. “She was his ex-wife,” Smith declares.

In a YouTube video uploaded to his “Memphis Mafia Kid” channel, Danny Smith, Elvis Presley’s cousin, spoke out after Priscilla Presley’s tearful interview with Piers Morgan. There, she declared her eternal love for Elvis Presley and their life together, and the love she continued to feel for him after their marriage ended.

However, even though Priscilla and granddaughter Riley Keough agreed on a Graceland burial after Riley was named sole trustee, Smith is against it. Here’s what he had to say.

“She [Priscilla] was his ex-wife,” Smith said. “However, there were other women, Linda Thompson and Ginger Alden, that could claim that too.”

Linda Thompson dated Elvis from 1972-1976. Ginger Alden was Elvis’ fiancee at the time of his August 1977 death.

Danny Smith believes Prisiclla Presley wants to be in the ‘fame-light’ for eternity

Danny Smith believes Priscilla Presley is putting a sweet spin on her marriage. However, there were tough times between the couple that she has not currently addressed as she promoted the film Priscilla.

“‘He was the love of my life,’ she said,” Smith recalled. “We all know, and I’m going to touch on it a bit. The marriage wasn’t all hunky dory, and that’s great.”

He continued, “But don’t make it a way that it really, really wasn’t. To do all that and then have it worked into where you’re going to be buried at Graceland. I’m sorry, but it goes back to what I said before.”

“I guess Priscilla wants to be in the fame-light for eternity,” Smith concluded. “In her her mind.”

By being buried at Graceland, Priscilla’s remains will lay alongside her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandson, Benjamin Keough. Also buried in the home’s meditation garden are Elvis Presley, Vernon, Gladys, and Minnie Mae Presley.

Did Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie get along? Elvis’ cousin weighs in

Danny Smith also discussed an interview where Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarrone Garibaldi Garcia, said his mother and half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley, didn’t get along well. “We all know that,” he clarified.

“And, him [Navarrone] and Lisa didn’t get along,” Smith continued. “Where in the hell does she think Navarrone has anything to do with the Presley name? He’s not a Presley.”

Smith clarified that he’s not “pounding on” Priscilla. He said she was always “sweet and good” to him. However, Priscilla knew the “close bond” between Smith’s father, Billy Smith, and Elvis Presley.

“She didn’t like it, she’s never liked it,” Smith declared. “I think she felt threatened by it. Elvis wanted Daddy by him most of the time, and I think Priscilla was always resentful of that.”

Danny Smith is Billy Smith’s son. Billy was a member of Elvis Presley’s Memphis Mafia and his cousin.