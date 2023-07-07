Danny Smith reveals whether or not his cousin Elvis Presley was struggling as his life ended.

In August 1977, Elvis Presley had several key career events to look forward to. He had become engaged to his girlfriend Ginger Alden and was set to embark on a new series of concert dates. Presley appeared to be settling down as the 70s wound down, leading his cousin to debunk claims the king of rock and roll was “miserable” at the end of his life.

Elvis Presley in concert on June 21, 1977, in Rapid City, South Dakota | CBS via Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s cousin Danny Smith reveals the king of rock and roll was anything but ‘miserable’

As the end of the 1970s neared, Elvis Presley continued to tour and record. He became involved in a serious relationship with Ginger Alden and proposed to her in January 1977. A wedding date was scheduled for Christmas Day that same year.

Presley was scheduled to begin a 12-date tour the day after his death. This tour stop added to the 55 dates he had played in 1977.

On August 16, Presley worked through tour details and relaxed with family and friends. He was set to fly to Portland, Maine, for a show on August 17, followed by a scheduled tour, as reported by Elvis Presley Music.

Presley retired to his room at 7:00 a.m. on August 16 to rest for his evening flight. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. that same day at Baptist Hospital.

With all going on in his life at the time of his death, Presley’s cousin Danny Smith says he was anything but “miserable.”

“We’ve talked about this before,” he stated. “I don’t think that’s true at all, in my opinion.”

He continued, “I’m saying, who wouldn’t be upset over a divorce? Splitting up that’s family problems that some people have in life. But I think the best way to answer that question is to look at Elvis in the past. Did he ever look like life was over?”

Graceland’s upstairs remains closed off to visitors out of respect for the Presley family, but that could change

After Elvis Presley’s death, Graceland remained a private home for the remaining members of the Presley family. Sealing off certain areas was unnecessary, as the public was not allowed inside.

However, once the home was determined to be a living museum of Presley’s life and career, the entire area was closed off to the public out of respect for the family. But could that change now that Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough has taken over her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s estate?

Danny Smith explained, “I don’t know [about Keough’s plans]. The main reason why they didn’t open upstairs was because of the fire marshall and the city code laws and all. They didn’t have an exit.”

“They could have opened upstairs, but they were going to have to cut an exit way out, which may have meant another flight of stairs or some other possible way to exit,” he continued. “If they do, they’ll have to do something like that, but Graceland wouldn’t be original anymore. I know all of you would love to see it, and I would love the Elvis family to see it as well.”

Who was Elvis Presley closest to in his later years of life?

L-R, standing) Billy Smith, former sheriff Bill Morris, Lamar Fike, Jerry Schilling, Sheriff Roy Nixon, Vernon Presley, Charlie Hodge, Sonny West, George Klein, Marty Lacker. (L-R, front) Dr. George Nichopoulos, Red West | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

During a clip posted to his Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel, Danny Smith responded to a question regarding whom Elvis Presley trusted the most. His inner circle was comprised of men affectionately named The Memphis Mafia.

Smith said he believed Presley was closest to his father, Billy Smith, the king of rock and roll’s first cousin. They had a relationship built on family and trust in one another.

“I think that my daddy had a relationship with Elvis that was very close,” he admitted. “Full of trust, loyalty, and they both knew it. I can’t say that Daddy was the closest Memphis Mafia member to Elvis. But I can say they were very, very close.”

He continued, “They were together from the very beginning until the end. I knew, felt, and lived what they shared with one another.”

Danny Smith regularly posts on his Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel. He shares memories of living at Graceland with his father, Billy Smith, one of the original Memphis Mafia members.