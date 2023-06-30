As Elvis Presley's wife, Priscilla claims that your life was not your own while living at Graceland.

Life with Elvis Presley included not only a lot of fun but sacrifice. The king of rock and roll historically required those closest to him to shift their lifestyle so they were always available for fun. Elvis’ only wife, Priscilla, once admitted to adapt, you “had to live” the way he did. She explained that under Elvis’s wing, “You didn’t have your own life.”

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley photographed after their marriage at the Aladdin Hotel in 1967 | Getty Images/Bettmann

Elvis Presley expected those closest to him to adhere to his lifestyle

In an interview with the ITV series Loose Women, Priscilla Presley admitted those closest to Elvis Presley were expected to adhere to his lifestyle. This meant staying up all night in movie theaters or amusement parks, eating his favorite foods, and, most of all, being on call 24/7 in case he needed something.

Priscilla said of her love story with Elvis, “It was difficult moving into Graceland. He already had his inner circle.”

She continued, “They embraced me, but that was it. He didn’t go out, and he didn’t like eating in restaurants. He didn’t want people taking pictures of him with a fork in his mouth.”

“We lived in a bubble. We would go rollerskating. He would rent the [amusement] park where we would ride rollercoasters,” Priscilla explained.

But, she said, “I had to adapt.” She continued, “You had to adapt to survive. You lived his life and honestly did not have your own life.”

“You watched the movies he wanted to see. Listened to the music he listened to,” Priscilla said. “You really kind of lost yourself.”

Priscilla Presley admitted it was ‘difficult’ to move out of that lifestyle

As Prisiclla Presley continued explaining how she altered her life to adjust to Elvis’ lifestyle, she shared it was “difficult” to move out of that lifestyle and strike out on her own. She often didn’t partake in activities without the king of rock and roll.

“It was difficult because we traveled all the time together,” Priscilla explained in the Loose Women interview. “The times that he was touring, there was a dance class I attended to break out a little bit.”

She continued, “I started to realize that not all relationships were like this. That women could live their own lives.”

However, she initially found freedom difficult as Elvis’ friends and their wives always surrounded her. “They were chosen for me. But I got along with them very well.”

Elvis Presley didn’t require his close friends to live his lifestyle to his extent, but it was encouraged

Elvis Presley rides three-wheelers with his friends outside of Graceland’s gates | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Elvis Presley surrounded himself with close friends and associates at his Graceland home. While it is true that he expected those in his inner circle to embrace certain aspects of his lifestyle, it’s important to note that his friends were not required to live to the same extent as he did. However, their participation was encouraged by the king of rock and roll.

Elvis often traveled with friends known as the Memphis Mafia, who accompanied him on tours, acted as bodyguards, and provided companionship. They shared his experiences, including late-night excursions, impromptu trips, and indulging in excesses.

However, Elvis’s friends had their own lives and were not compelled to mirror his lifestyle entirely. While they enjoyed the perks of being close to a music icon, they were not required to emulate his lifestyle fully.

Priscilla Presley began her relationship with Elvis Presley when she was just 14 years old. The couple were together for six years before marrying in 1967. They divorced in 1973 and shared custody of their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.