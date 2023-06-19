Priscilla Presley's wish to be buried near her only husband Elvis Presley at Graceland has been granted via a settlement with granddaughter Riley Keough.

After initially being denied the opportunity to be someday laid to rest near Elvis Presley at his beloved Graceland, his only wife, Priscilla Presley’s wish, has been approved. However, according to a new report, Priscilla will be interred near her only husband, daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Benjamin Keough.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley married in February 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

New court docs reveal Prisiclla Presley’s final resting place will be at Graceland: report

Court documents obtained by USA Today report Prisiclla Presley’s wish to be buried near Elvis Presley, daughter Lisa Marie and grandson Benjamin Keough has been approved. Therefore, Priscilla will someday be laid to rest on Graceland’s grounds in the home’s Meditation Garden.

The documents reveal Prisiclla’s burial spot and how the estate will be split between Lisa Marie’s surviving children. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, was named trustee of the Presley estate by her mother in a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust.

That amendment reportedly removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees. Consequently, Riley Keough and her brother Benjamin were named. The latter died in 2020.

“Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes,” said Priscilla in a statement to People Magazine. “We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

Priscilla Presley questioned the validity of an amendment removing her as co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s trust

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley photographed in 2013 | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival

Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly in January 2023 of cardiac arrest two days after appearing at the Golden Globes Awards alongside her mother, Priscilla. She was there to support the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler.

Weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Prisiclla filed paperwork questioning the validity of a 2016 amendment removing her as a co-trustee of Lisa Marie’s trust. But Lisa Marie reportedly wanted her daughter, Riley Keough, and son Benjamin to share the role. After Benjamin’s 2020 death, Riley became the sole trustee.

Priscilla questioned the authenticity of the amendment. She claimed a failure to notify her of the change. Priscilla’s name was reportedly misspelled in the document. Priscilla also claimed Lisa Marie’s signature seemed suspicious and claimed a lack of a witness or notarization on the filing.

Riley and Priscilla reached a private settlement regarding the trust in May 2023. Per documents, Priscilla will reportedly serve as a special adviser to the trust. She will be compensated monthly by her granddaughter.

Priscilla told People Magazine, “As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope everyone will grant us the privacy we need to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you, and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Graceland’s Meditation Garden is now a Presley family graveyard

Behind Elvis Presley’s home, Graceland, located in Memphis, TN, the Meditation Garden is located. The singer installed the area as a place for quiet reflection. However, after Elvis’ August 1977 death, the site took on a different meaning.

Presley was initially interred beside his mother, Gladys, at Memphis’ Forest Hill Cemetery. However, after an attempt to steal the king of rock and roll’s body, Elvis and Gladys’ remains were moved to Graceland and buried in the Meditation Garden.

Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, died in 1979 and was laid to rest alongside his son. Furthermore, a memorial to their stillborn son, Elvis’ twin brother Jessie, also lies in the garden.

His mother, Minnie Mae Presley, was interred at Graceland in 1980. Henceforth, Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin was laid to rest adjacent to his grandfather in 2020 and Lisa Marie in 2023.

