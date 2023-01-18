Lisa Marie Presley’s Grave Being Prepared for Graceland Burial

The death of Elvis Presley‘s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12 rattled those who have followed the famous family for years. Her unexpected passing was shocking just days after a Golden Globe appearance to support Baz Luhrman’s Elvis film. Subsequently, the family revealed details of a public ceremony on Graceland’s grounds after a private burial. Under those circumstances, in new photos published by TMZ, workers prepare Lisa Marie’s grave in the family’s Meditation Garden.

Lisa Marie Presley in a side-by-side photograph taken alongside her father Elvis Presley’s Graceland grave | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/ Buddy Mays/Corbis

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley’s death is undetermined, says LA county coroner

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 12, 2023. However, medics restarted her heart after they administered CPR en route to a hospital in Los Angeles, but she died that same day at 54.

Per CNN, Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death is undetermined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the LA County Coroner. “Presley was examined on Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred,” the coroner explained.

Consequently, “Deferred means that a cause of death has not been determined after an autopsy. The medical examiner requests more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Hence, once the tests/studies come back, the doctor re-evaluates the case and makes the cause of death determination,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN.

Graceland workers prepare Lisa Marie Presley’s grave for burial

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend — her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected … it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. https://t.co/KzoMNZilkt — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2023

TMZ shared photographs of workers preparing Lisa Marie’s grave at Graceland. Subsequently, she will rest in Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Graceland’s Meditation Garden is a family graveyard that lies just behind the pool area of the Presley family home. Unlike the rest of the compound, it is a quiet space surrounded by religious statues and a water feature that allows visitors to pay their respects to the family.

On one side of the fountain are Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis Presley, flanked by his parents, Vernon and Gladys. His grandmother Minnie Mae is also laid to rest there. A small plaque honoring Elvis’ twin brother, Jesse, is also in the area.

Benjamin is buried across from his grandfather on the opposite side of the circular fountain. Next to her son, Lisa Marie’s remains will be interred. TMZ reported that work started Tuesday on the memorial site. The site also said their sources saw a stage with a backdrop on Graceland’s front lawn. This structure is likely part of the public memorial on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Details regarding the public memorial for Elvis Presley’s only child

Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time. — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) January 13, 2023

Per Graceland’s official site, a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will take place on the front lawn at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The general public may attend.

While the family appreciates the tributes to Lisa Marie and the Presley family, they asked fans to donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation supports various charitable organizations, focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis/Whitehaven area.