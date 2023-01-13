Lisa Marie Presley Defended Elvis Presley’s ‘Dignity’ in the Song ‘Nobody Noticed It’

Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death on Jan. 12, 2023, at 54, shocked Elvis Presley fans worldwide. The entertainer and only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley always spoke fondly of her father, who died when she was seven years old. While promoting her album To Whom It May Concern, Lisa Marie addressed her father‘s critics in one poignant song, “Nobody Noticed It.”

Her music career was earmarked by the release of 3 LPs

Elvis’ only daughter began recording her first album at age 35. To Whom it May Concern was released in 2005. The record was followed by 2005’s Now What and Storm and Grace in 2012.

Music was always Lisa Marie’s first love. However, while she was happy to perform without judgment out of the public eye, she believed the time was right to release her music publicly.

Lisa Marie told The New York Times, ”My mom [Priscilla Presley] came to rehearsal one day. And she said, ‘I remember when you were 3 or 4, you didn’t want to play with your friends because you had your 45s and you’d rather listen to them.'”

“I was always blasting music in my room, and it got me through all the tough times in my life,” she continued.

Lisa Marie Presley defended Elvis’ ‘dignity’ in the song ‘Nobody Noticed It’

To Whom it May Concern features the ballad ”Nobody Noticed It.” Lisa Marie directly addressed media reports surrounding her father’s last days.

The New York Times reported Lisa Marie penned the tune in response to an E! True Hollywood Story documentary about her father’s last days. She told the Times that the television special ”tried to take his dignity away.”

She was inspired to respond to what she saw in the documentary special with the song “Nobody Noticed It.” The words include: ”And I wanted you to know that I haven’t forgotten/ Well, they tried to make you look broken/ But not while I’m living.”

Lisa Marie worried about the inevitable comparisons between her vocal style and her father’s. However, she said of her fears, ”I just had to park it. ‘It would drive me crazy if I didn’t.”

She continued, “To a certain extent, it’s just going to happen, and I’m, like, ‘You can’t let yourself not do anything because you’re afraid of it.’ I don’t think anything I’m doing is like what he did, and I’ve never claimed it is. It’s my own thing; I’m just trying to be an artist. I’m not trying to be Elvis Presley’s child. And I’m not trying to run from it either.”

Elvis once caught Lisa Marie Presley singing into a hairbrush

As a child, Lisa Marie was precocious. Subsequently, she wanted to behave much like those who surrounded her. So as a child, she once picked up a hairbrush and began singing to her reflection in the mirror while her father watched in amusement.

Lisa Marie shared her feelings regarding the titular moment with Access Hollywood. She said with a smile: “I remember being horrified! I realized he’s been watching me this whole time. But, I was going [for it]. I must have been three or four years old at the time.”

Presley couldn’t contain his pride and amusement at his only daughter. “He was laughing. He got a huge kick out of it.”