The King of Rock and Roll's father kept the holiday spirit going longer than usual one year.

Elvis Presley adored the Christmas holiday season. It was a time for fun, excitement, family caroling, and over-the-top decorating. It was a month when Elvis relaxed and enjoyed his time off the road and in the recording studio. Graceland’s Christmas decorations typically remain until the first week of January. However, one year, Elvis’ dad, Vernon, left the family Christmas tree up until spring for one sweet reason.

Graceland’s Christmas decorations were important to Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley purchased Graceland, a 13.8-acre estate, for just over $100,000 in 1957. When he made the purchase, Presley was busy working on his second motion picture, Loving You.

Elvis placed a $1,000 deposit down as collateral. He quickly sought to secure the property with a stone wall and the home’s infamous music gates.

His first Christmas at Graceland was when Elvis began his over-the-top decorating. He purchased several large lawn decorations for the front of the home so passersby could see them.

But one Christmas lasted longer than others at Graceland when Elvis served in the United States Army. He served from March 1958 through March 1960.

Angie Marchese, Graceland’s vice president of archives and exhibits, revealed to Architectural Digest the sweet reason Vernon Presley chose to keep a Christmas tree up in his office through late winter. “Because he wasn’t at Graceland for Christmas that year, they left the Christmas tree up in his dad’s office until the day Elvis came home from the army in March of 1960.”

Is Vernon Presley’s office located in Graceland?

Vernon Presley’s office is located in Graceland’s backyard, where the Christmas tree remained until Elvis Presley returned from his Army tour of duty. It is a freestanding structure behind the home, and Angie Marchese shared its contents in an Instagram video during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The office was where Vernon kept all of Elvis’ important paperwork, gifts sent to Graceland from fans, and other correspondence vital to the King of Rock and Roll. Although Colonel Tom Parker was Elvis’s manager, Vernon handled his son’s business. This included the staff, estate, and Elvis’ finances.

Vernon was all business when it came to Elvis Presley’s finances. A sign on the door reveals Vernon didn’t want anyone bothering the staff unless necessary.

It says, “Please read and observe: no loafing in the office, strictly for employees only! If you have business in here, please take care of it and leave. Vernon Presley.”

Outside of Vernon’s office is a path where fans can follow in Elvis Presley’s footsteps

Graceland’s Vice President of Archives, Angie Marchese, and host Tom Brown star in an official video series titled “Gates of Graceland,” where they bring fans to places within the home the formal building tour does not allow.

In an installment titled “Secrets of Vernon’s Office,” Marchese and Brown head toward a small building around the back of the mansion where the Presley family patriarch worked. Marchese said the walkway to the office is historically “very special” and that it was one of her favorite places on the property.

“In March 1960, Elvis Presley returned from the army [to Graceland]. He meets the press at his father’s office for a conference. Right before he walks through that door, we have a small footage of him leaving the mansion and walking down this same sidewalk,” she explained.

“When you walk down this sidewalk, it’s like you’re walking in Elvis’ footsteps,” Marchese continued. Elvis gave his first interview in Vernon’s office after his active military service was completed.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland remains decorated for Christmas through January. Typically, all the home’s decorations come down after Jan. 8, Elvis’ birthday.