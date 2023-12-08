The King of Rock and Roll got into the Christmas spirit by entertaining his Memphis, TN neighbors along with the Memphis Mafia.

Christmas at Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was always a festive time of year. The King of Rock and Roll went out for family and friends during the holiday. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t try to engage in some old-fashioned fun, either. Elvis’ neighbors “stood in disbelief” one Christmas as he caroled in the neighborhood near the mansion.

Elvis Presley went caroling, shocking his Memphis neighbors

According to a video shared on the Memphis Mafia Kid Channel, as reported by Express, Billy Smith shared recollections of Christmas at Graceland. He remembered when Elvis Presley surprised his neighbors by caroling in 1967.

“Elvis, back in ’67, he had bought several tractors. This particular one was a little riding one with a wagon attached to the back,” Smith explained.

Smith continued, “[Elvis] got the idea of taking it out and riding it around the neighborhood, which was pretty unusual for him to do, but this particular time he wanted to. We got the girls in the back, [my wife] Jo, Priscilla, and Elvis was driving the little tractor. I was riding on the hood.”

“We started out, down through the gate, and everybody kinda stopped and couldn’t believe what they were seeing,” Smith explained. The group sang ‘Old McDonald Had a Farm’ before switching to Christmas carols.

Elvis’s tractor stopped in front of a house where people attended a Christmas party. Smith said the drapes to a big window were open, and lots of guests were walking around with their drinks when Elvis pulled up and, along with the Memphis Mafia, began singing “Jingle Bells.”

Neighbors were shocked when Elvis caroled outside their home

Elvis Presley poses with Colonel Tom Parker, dressed as Santa Claus, during Christmas | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s Memphis neighbors were astonished as Elvis began to conduct his pals singing the holiday standard. Inside, guests at the home were shocked.

Billy Smith said, “The people’s mouths just flew open. It looked like it took them a minute to realize who this was and what in the world was happening.”

His wife Jo agreed, “They just stood with their drinks in their hand. Acting like this couldn’t be true.”

Elvis wondered if his neighbors would ever realize it was really him

After singing carols with the Memphis Mafia in tow, Elvis Presley exited. It was prompted because guests started filtering outside to see if the carolers included the King of Rock and Roll.

Smith revealed the Memphis Mafia, and Elvis turned around and yelled, “Merry Christmas.” Elvis later told his pals, “Now tomorrow, they won’t know if they had a little too much to drink or if it was really me!”

Elvis Presley’s Graceland remains decorated the way Elvis Presley always liked. The home continues to reuse many of the decorations Elvis purchased over the years in its current Christmas displays.