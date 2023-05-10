Graceland Wasn’t Always Located on Elvis Presley Boulevard

Elvis Presley‘s home, Graceland, is a mecca for music fans worldwide. Yearly, over half a million visitors walk through the home’s front door to experience life behind the gates of the most famous private home on the planet. However, the famous Georgian colonial wasn’t always located on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland has one of the most famous addresses in the world

The king of rock and roll purchased Graceland to escape the rigors of performing and give his family a secure place to enjoy their newfound wealth. Prior, the family lived in a home on Audobon Drive in Memphis for one year which he purchased with money he made from the success of his first single, “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Presley and Graceland became synonymous with the wealth and glamour of rock and roll. He moved into the home in 1957. At the time he bought Graceland, Elvis was working on his second motion picture, “Loving You,” with “Jailhouse Rock” to follow.

Initially, Vernon and Gladys were the first to live at the home. Presley moved in one month later. However, while Graceland has one of the most famous addresses in the world, it wasn’t always located on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Instead, Graceland’s original address was 3764 Highway 51 South. However, in June 1971, the Memphis City Council voted to rename a section of the road, which ran from South Parkway to the Mississippi state line, after the king of rock and roll.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home was originally part of a 500-acre farm

Prior to Elvis Presley’s purchase of the property, Graceland was a 500-acre farm that was owned by the S.E. Toof family. The land had been part of the family for generations and was named after one of the female relatives, Grace. It was originally a cattle farm.

In 1939, Grace’s niece, Ruth Brown Moore, and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore, built the mansion. The couple’s daughter Ruth was a harpist with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. The couple regularly held classical recitals in their front formal rooms.

The area was quite rural when Elvis Presley moved into the home. He installed the famous music gate in the spring of 1957 to safeguard the property from fans. It was only as years passed that the area was subdivided, and the boulevard became a busy street dotted with shopping centers, eateries, and stores, which it remains today.

Who did Elvis Presley live at Graceland with?

Elvis Presley left a legacy at Graceland, the home he shared with his family, including his father, mother, and grandmother Minnie May Presley. Later, in 1963, Priscilla Presley moved onto the property.

The couple welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. She made her home in the upstairs area of the mansion.

Presley also had several employees who lived on the property, such as his personal chef and security staff. Additionally, Elvis frequently entertained guests and fellow musicians at Graceland, so there were often people coming and going from the estate creating a lively and bustling atmosphere in the home.

