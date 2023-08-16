The king of rock and roll helped The Osmonds unleash their dynamic side as stage performers with new costumes and even private karate lessons.

Elvis Presley inspired performers of every musical genre, far and wide. However, in the 1970s, one family group felt his influence after becoming friendly with the king of rock and roll. He encouraged them to ditch their clean-cut image and add some sass to their stage act.

Elvis Presley during his ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ television special in 1973 | Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

The Osmonds and Elvis Presley forged a friendship in the early 1970s

During the early 1970s, Elvis Presley and the Osmond family developed an unlikely friendship. Both performers spent a lot of time entertaining concertgoers in Las Vegas.

In an interview during Elvis Week at Graceland, Jay Osmond discussed the family’s friendship with the King of Rock and Roll. He attended the Memphis-based festivities and discussed his clan’s personal connection to the entertainer.

The website Memphis Commercial Appeal spoke to Jay regarding his family’s Elvis connection. The king invited the family to his suite of rooms in Las Vegas, where he gave them some advice as a mentor.

“He said, ‘Brothers, come on in,’” Jay recalled of the moment the family was ushered into his suite. “I was 15 years old, and the impact that it had on my life is… well, we all changed that night.”

The clean-cut Osmond family’s show starkly contrasted with Elvis’s high-energy, sexy live concerts. Presley subsequently connected them with his costume designer Bill Belew to spice up their stage costumes.

Soon, Jay and his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Donny were outfitted in bedazzled jumpsuits like the king of rock and roll. Jay added that Elvis also told the brothers they needed to add more excitement to their stage act.

“Brothers, you need some karate in your act,’” he recalled Presley telling them. They were later sent to martial arts expert Chuck Norris for personal karate lessons, elements which were later integrated into their live show.

Jay Osmond recalled the one element of Elvis Presley’s personality that deeply impacted him

Alan, Merrill, Donny, Jay, and Wayne Osmond in their Elvis-inspired jumpsuits during a performance in 1973 | PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

Meeting Elvis Presley had a significant impact on the entire Osmond family. Jay says that he found Elvis to be a man humbled by the outpouring of love from his fans.

“Not only did he bring a unique talent to this world. But his humility, his love for the Lord, this country, and especially his fans” were aspects of Elvis’ personality that resonated with the young performer.

Jay concluded his memories of Elvis by speaking of the entertainer’s love for his followers. He’d say, “Brothers, if I could do it again, I would shake hands with every one of my fans.”

Elvis Presley also forged a close relationship with Osmond matriarch Olive says Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond discussed Elvis Presley in his book Life is Just What You Make It: My Story So Far. He was pleasantly surprised when the entertainer and the Osmond matriarch Olive forged a close relationship.

Donny wrote, “Elvis had read The Book of Mormon, Another Testament of Jesus Christ. He would spend a lot of time asking Mother intelligent, thought-provoking questions about its teachings.”

Mother asked Elvis, “Is it true what I’ve read that if you weren’t in show business, you wanted to become a minister?” He responded in the affirmative.

“Absolutely, I wanted to be a minister, and that’s where my true passion is. I’d like to sit down and talk to you about your religion. The next time you’re in Vegas, come over to the house, and we’ll have barbecue steaks in my backyard.”

Sadly, Elvis died before this meeting could take place. After his death, Vernon Presley, Elvis’ father, gave his son’s copy of The Book of Mormon to Osmond brother Alan.