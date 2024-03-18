Music was a big part of Elvis' life and he loved sharing it with others, including his Graceland staff.

Elvis Presley found singing to be a joyful experience. Although it was the primary way he supported himself and his family, the King of Rock and Roll often sang for the pure happiness it gave him. One employee had the chance of a lifetime to sing with Presley, and their epic duet was unforgettable.

The King of Rock and Roll employed a large staff to tend to his Graceland home, the members of his family, and his own needs. However, he forged a relationship with his staff beyond just that of boss and workers.

Elvis Presley would treat his staff like family. He included them in his everyday activities, including his joy of singing.

Elvis’ maid, Nancy Rooks, shared a sweet story of a moment when he brought her into his world of music. Together, they duetted on a favorite gospel song.

She told Classic Bands that Presley would often sit in the music room and sing. The music room is just beyond the formal living room on the first floor of the Memphis estate.

Rooks said, “He would play in the music room and sing ‘How Great Thou Art.’ He and I sang together upstairs.”

“His girlfriend had gone shopping. He was upstairs, and he told me he gets lonesome and to come on up there and sit and talk to him,” Rooks claims.

“I went up there, and he said, ‘Well, we need something to do. I’ll tell you, we goin’ in the office area, and I’m gonna play the organ.’ I said. ‘OK. We gonna sing. You know I can’t sing, but I’ll try to help you.'”

She concluded, “We started on ‘Precious Lord Take My Hand And Lead Me On.’ I was up there with him for quite a while until one of his bodyguards, Billy Smith, came up there.”

This moment was one of the ways Presley’s generosity of his time, talents, and money impacted those closest to him. His kindness extended to those he did not know as well.

Elvis Presley was reportedly very respectful of his staff. How he treated him reflected how he was raised by his mother, Gladys, and father, Vernon, to be kind and polite to others.

Presley learned gratitude from a young age. He was born into poverty and regularly expressed gratitude and humility for all that life had given him.

Nancy Rooks, Presley’s maid, said most of her memories were “very good ones.” She claimed her recollections of the King of Rock and Roll and his family were “warm and caring” in her book, Inside Graceland: Elvis’ Maid Remembers.

“I was treated like family over the years, not as an employee,” Rooks said. “Elvis was never anything but the perfect gentleman with me. He always made me feel safe and comfortable around him.”

“Elvis was my boss, but he was much more than that. He was also like a brother to me and a good friend, and the thought of losing him was almost more than I could bear,” Rooks concluded.

Elvis Presley gave the world his time and talent and regularly gave back to those in need. His generosity was legendary.

According to the official Graceland website, Presley donated thousands to charities, nonprofits, and those who needed a helping hand. Presley’s generosity was evident from the beginning of his career and continued throughout his life.

Per the website, Presley purchased the USS Potomac and gave it to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis to sell as a fundraiser. He also gave $1,050 to his alma mater, Humes High School, so that all 1,400 students could attend the annual E.H. Crump Memorial Football Game for the Blind.

Presley performed in his hometown, Tupelo, in 1956 and 1957 to raise money for a youth center and park. In 1961, he led a concert to build the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, raising over $65,000.

In 1966, he donated checks totaling $105,000 to various Memphis charities. On Sept. 29, 1967, “Elvis Presley Day” was declared by Memphis Mayor William Ingram and Tennessee Governor Buford Ellington in recognition of the King’s many charitable contributions.

Elvis Presley died in August 1977. The wake was held at his Graceland home.