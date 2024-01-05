Elvis Presley began ranting about taking a hit out on Priscilla Presley's boyfriend. He got so worked up about it that he had to be sedated.

Toward the end of her marriage to Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley began an affair with Mike Stone. When Elvis and Priscilla ended their marriage, she went public with her new relationship. Elvis, who had been jealous and possessive all through their marriage, did not handle this well. After convincing himself that Stone had attempted to kill him, Elvis spent an entire night ranting about how he wanted Stone dead.

Elvis went on an hours-long rant about killing Priscilla Presley’s new boyfriend

During a performance in 1973, four men got onstage with Elvis. His security quickly apprehended the men — Elvis even shoved one off the stage — but Elvis struggled to let the incident go. Before long, he convinced himself that Stone had hired them to kill him.

“You know it, Sonny,” he yelled at his bodyguard, per the book Careless Love: The Unmaking of Elvis Presley by Peter Guralnick. “You know it. There is too much pain in me, and he did it. Do you hear me? I am right. You know I’m right. Mike Stone [must] die. You will do it for me — kill the sonofab****, Sonny, I can count on you. I know I can … He has no right to live.”

He spent the entire night shouting at anyone who tried to reason with him which, thankfully, was everyone in the room.

“Doesn’t anyone understand?” he wailed. “Oh, God, why can’t anyone understand? He has hurt me so much — you all know that.”

Eventually, around six the following morning, Elvis’ girlfriend, Linda Thompson, called a doctor, who gave him a shot of medication. It did nothing to calm him, though, and the doctor had to continuously return as Elvis paced and raved.

Elvis ultimately decided against taking out a hit on Priscilla Presley’s boyfriend

Elvis remained angry about Stone for days and continued to put pressure on his bodyguard, Red West. West ultimately contacted someone about taking a hit out on Stone for $10,000.

When he nervously presented this to Elvis, though, the musician seemed much calmer. In the face of an actual method for killing Stone, he reconsidered.

“Aw, hell,” he said. “Let’s just leave it for now. Maybe it’s a bit heavy. Just let’s leave it off for now.”

Pricilla Presley explained why she felt so drawn to Mike Stone during her marriage

Stone, of course, had nothing to do with the men who stormed the stage during Elvis’ show. Elvis simply resented him because he was with Priscilla.

She explained why she felt drawn to Stone, especially while in a relationship with Elvis. He felt like a breath of fresh air compared to the confines of her marriage.

“I was seeing myself for the first time, and it was going to take a while for me to get used to the image,” she wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “I had a chance to observe marriages outside our inner circle, where the woman had just as much say as a man in everyday decisions and long term goals. I was confronted with the harsh realization that living the way I had for so long was very unnatural and detrimental to my wellbeing. My relationship to Mike [Stone] had now developed into an affair.”