Emily Blunt recently collaborated with Christopher Nolan for the first time in 'Oppenheimer', and opened up on his ability to write female characters.

Movie maker Christopher Nolan has been praised for his contributions to cinema ever since his Memento days. But some critics often felt Nolan had one glaring weakness in his work, which Emily Blunt recently added her own opinion on.

Emily Blunt’s response to this Christopher Nolan complaint

Nolan has been complimented on his ability to write compelling stories and characters. But there are some who feel that the director has fallen short when it comes to writing female characters. This point was brought up to Blunt in an interview with Games Radar. She recently worked with Nolan on Oppenheimer, playing the titular character’s wife Kitty Oppenheimer.

The actor seemed to disagree with the notion that Nolan didn’t write quality female characters. According to her, her role in Oppenheimer felt like one of the best ever written for her.

“I mean – it’s one of the best parts that anyone has ever written for me. Not that he wrote it for me, but he wrote an exquisite part that is so layered. Even though she’s not a huge part, it packs a punch. I was so excited by her. And the thing that I love is that he wasn’t concerned with her being likeable, it was just a very real interpretation of the character,” she said.

The Quiet Place star asserted that Kitty defying expectations was what further drew her to Oppenheimer.

“When you read about her in the book, they say that ‘Kitty didn’t do small talk she only did big talk’ which is so symbolic of the character. I really remember reading that and thinking, ‘that’s it, she’s so clear’. Usually I think women in movies have to be sort of quite likeable and warm, but she wasn’t either of those things, and he was unafraid of that and writing her as such. I just loved her,” Blunt said.

Why Emily Blunt hated ‘strong female characters’

Given Blunt’s high opinion of her Oppenheimer role, her character seemed very refreshing compared to other roles she’d been offered. Blunt has been playing a variety of characters in the film industry, from love interests to action heroes. But if there’s one thing that could convince her to turn a movie down quickly, it’s seeing the words ‘strong female character.’

“It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead,’” she told The Telegraph. “That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored. Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

How Christopher Nolan’s daughter motivated him to rewrite 1 male character as a female

Nolan’s loved ones had a unique impact on his 2014 space feature Interstellar. Although the movie starred a couple of female characters, one of them initially started off as a male. But Christopher Nolan would soon gender-swap Jessica Chastain’s Murphy after some consideration.

“In the original draft of the script, Murph was originally a boy,” Nolan said in an interview with Dazed. “Maybe because my eldest child is a girl, I decided to change Murph into a girl. I found that came very naturally to me, writing that relationship between a father and a daughter. It was something I really enjoyed, and I enjoyed extrapolating that to the rest of the story.”

Chastain didn’t realize her character was originally a male until way after filming wrapped.

“I wasn’t aware of that until we started to do press, but it makes sense,” she said. “It’s a huge literary theme in novels and in movies where it’s the father/son story. I’ve seen that countless times, so of course that’s the expected take on it. So how incredible that Chris was able to use his personal experience of having a daughter to say, ‘Wait a minute, what about the father/daughter relationship?’”