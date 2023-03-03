Emma Stone Thought She Ruined Her Audition for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Emma Stone has cemented herself in superhero mythology by portraying Gwen Stacey in The Amazing Spider-Man. But she initially thought she lost the role after giving an audition she wasn’t too thrilled about.

Emma Stone was wary about being a part of Spider-Man

Emma Stone | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Amazing Spider-Man was a slight departure from Stone’s usual movies in the 2010s. Around that time, she was building her portfolio in successful hits like Easy A and Crazy Stupid Love, and Zombieland. Most of these movies leaned heavily towards the comedy genre.

The Amazing Spider-Man, however, was an action adventure film adapted from a popular superhero franchise. Because of this, Stone admitted she was hesitant to take the role in the beginning. But that would change after doing a screen-test with her former real-life partner Andrew Garfield.

“I heard about Spider-Man and I didn’t think it was something I would want to be a part of. I just thought that probably isn’t right for me. Then I [auditioned with Andrew Garfield] and realized that this was a really interesting, fantastic relationship between two people and that I was being really closed-minded,” she once said at the 2012 Comic-Con (via Digital Spy).

Emma Stone Stone thought she ruined her audition for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man

Stone made quite an impression on her co-star Garfield and the Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. But initially, Stone believed the impression she made wasn’t all that flattering. The Oscar-winner was briefly convinced she didn’t get the job, but her concerns didn’t last long.

“I was incredibly lucky as I was the only candidate on the first day of auditions. I was nervous and was convinced I’d made a mess of everything. But, to my huge surprise, the director thought I was great,” she once said according to NDTV.

Webb explained that Stone’s comedic chops was what made her the ideal Gwen Stacey. The actor’s natural humor served as a perfect counter to Garfield’s often tormented Peter Parker.

“I know that, when we did a screen test, what was great was that Emma brought a level of humor and levity that Andrew really responded to, and there was this immediate sense of lightness in the interaction, which I think tracks really beautifully on screen. When you have that, you just want to spend time with them. There was a spontaneity on set,” Webb recalled to Collider in a 2012 interview.

The incredible feeling Emma Stone had with Andrew Garfield when in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

The Amazing Spider-Man may have its fair share of levity. But it also tackles serious and provocative subject matter that Stone didn’t have much experience in. Before Spider-Man, The Help was really the actor’s first pure dramatic role. Without comedy to hide behind in the Marvel flick, Stone found herself facing certain feelings when acting alongside Garfield. This once created a poignant moment between the two.

“Comedy is really vulnerable, but the second something falls flat, you pick up and continue,” Stone once opened up to Vogue. “You’re flashing skin for little seconds. Whereas you’re totally naked in something that isn’t funny. There was a day like that on Spider-Man, where Andrew and I were sitting on the floor, and there was a scene in my bedroom, and it was just the two of us, and it was an incredible feeling. It’s something I’d like to keep experiencing and understanding how to maneuver, in my life as well as in the script—you know? How to live in that place without making a joke.”