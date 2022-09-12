Emmys 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Outstanding Limited Series?

The Emmys might be challenging to predict, but there’s a definite winner for Outstanding Limited Series in 2022. The contenders include HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Inventing Anna, and three Hulu series: Pam & Tommy, The Dropout, and Dopesick. Although many viewers thoroughly enjoyed Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin Delvey in Inventing Anna, the show has no chance of soaring ahead of the others in this category. That win is purely Garner’s to take for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Take a look at our predictions for who will win, who should win, and who the dark horse could be in the 2022 Emmys for Outstanding Limited Series.

Jennifer Coolidge in ‘The White Lotus’ | Mario Perez/HBO

Emmys 2022 predictions: Who should win Outstanding Limited Series?

Hulu’s Dopesick burst open the secrets of Richard Sackler (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid epidemic with its 8-episode limited series. Danny Strong wrote and directed this chilling dramatization of the Sackler family’s involvement in marketing and pushing OxyContin in the late 1990s. Michael Keaton became Samuel Finnix, the small-town family doctor in the fictional town of Finch Creek, Virginia. However, he encompassed many real-life doctors who Purdue Pharma took advantage of during the early marketing of OxyContin.

The heartwrenching recreation of the opioid epidemic in America deserves to win the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. Dopesick is the second most nominated limited series; however, it’s more likely that the Television Academy leans toward the lighter, funnier limited series, The White Lotus, in this category.

RELATED: Emmy Awards 2022: How to Watch and Where to Stream

Who will win Outstanding Limited Series in the 2022 Emmys?

HBO’s The White Lotus will win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series in 2022. In the series, Mike White tackles racial and socioeconomic privilege, but he does it with dark comedy. The underlying themes hit hard, but he undercuts them with the perfect amount of humor to keep the viewer watching.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: ‘You’ll Never Be Able to Predict It’ EP Teases

The show garnered a killer 20 Emmy nominations. It dominated the supporting acting categories with Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn, and Jake Lacy for best actor. Then four of the seven nominees for best-supporting actress came from The White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, and Natasha Rothwell.

The anthology series heads into its second season in October 2022, The White Lotus: Sicily, at a brand new location with only Coolidge, returning.

Who could win Outstanding Limited Series as a dark horse?

Although Inventing Anna became everyone’s favorite meme, The Dropout could be a dark horse in the Outstanding Limited series category. It also tells a true story of deceit by a medical company. Amanda Seyfried portrays Elizabeth Holmes — Theranos founder who claimed to run various diagnostic tests with only a few drops of blood. She became the Silicon Valley dropout with a net worth of $4.5 billion at one point. Elizabeth Holmes still looks rich today, but the company has since dissolved, and she isn’t worth a penny after her Edison device failed to produce accurate results.

The Hulu drama earned a solid six nominations. Amanda Seyfried is a frontrunner to win Outstanding Lead Actress; however, she’s up against Julia Garner. Since the academy snubbed Naveen Andrews and William H. Macy in the supporting actor category, they will not likely give The Dropout an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series in 2022.

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

RELATED: Emmys 2022 Nominees Full List: Live Updates