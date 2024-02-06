Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, who played a couple on 'When Calls the Heart,' will star in 'Santa Tell Me' for Hallmark Channel.

It’s the reunion that Hearties have been waiting for. Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, who starred together in five seasons of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, are teaming up for a new Christmas movie, Hallmark Media announced at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Feb. 6.

‘Santa Tell Me’ will air on Hallmark Channel later in 2024

Lissing and Krakow will star in Santa Tell Me. The movie, which is currently in production, will air as part of 2024’s “Countdown to Christmas,” according to Variety.

After the movie was announced, Krakow took to Instagram to share the news.

“Hi. It’s been a minute,” she captioned a post that included a photo of her character Elizabeth looking coyly at Jack, played by Lissing.

The Hallmark actor had previously teased a “new project coming soon” in an Instagram post from early February.

Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing starred together on ‘When Calls the Heart’

On Hallmark’s long-running period drama, Krakow plays Elizabeth, a sophisticated young woman who takes a job teaching on the Canadian frontier at the turn of the 20th century. Lissing played her love interest, Mountie Jack Thornton. Jack and Elizabeth married in the show’s fifth season, but shortly after Jack died in a tragic accident. Elizabeth later gave birth to his son, also named Jack.

Krakow and Lissing have not worked together since he left When Calls the Heart in 2018. However, Lissing later reprised his role as Jack in a special 2021 Christmas episode of the spinoff series When Hope Calls, which aired on Great American Family. His character appeared to Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin) in a dream sequence. Jack asked Elizabeth’s friend to give her a message.

“Will you let her know that I’m happy she’s moving on with her life? And let her know that she’s doing a fine job with Little Jack and I could not be prouder of both of them,” he said.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama to rebrand

‘Shifting Gears’ | Hallmark Media

In addition to the Santa Tell Me news, Hallmark had several other big announcements at this year’s Television Critics Association press tour.

Hallmark Channel’s two sister networks are getting a rebrand. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will become Hallmark Mystery on March 6. The channel will get a fresh new look while continuing to air its signature cozy mysteries. This year, that will include The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening. The movie is the second installment in The Cases of Mystery Lane franchise with Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark Drama will become Hallmark Family on Feb. 28. The channel will now “spotlight timeless storytelling for the whole family centered around faith, love, and community,” Hallmark shared.

On March 23, Hallmark Channel will air the first movie from its Make Her Mark Women’s Directing Program, an initiative that aims to increase the representation of women behind the camera. Shifting Gears stars Katherine Barrell and Tyler Hynes and is directed by Signed, Sealed, Delivered star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe.

Source: Variety

