Erin Napier of ‘Home Town’ Says She’s ‘Bored’ With This Design Trend 

HGTV star Erin Napier has been designing homes for years, and there’s one design trend she said she’s “bored” with. Here’s what the Home Town star said she’s tired of seeing and how it relates to her upcoming book, Heirloom Rooms.

Erin Napier | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

‘Home Town’ star Erin Napier has a new book coming out

Erin Napier’s new book, Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home is coming out on Oct. 3, according to People. The book will explore the meaning of home through a collection of essays and nostalgic photographs.

Heirloom Rooms is Napier’s third book: the Home Town star previously published a children’s picture book titled The Lantern House and co-authored Make Something Good Today with her husband, Ben Napier.

Each essay tells the story behind a room in the Laurel, Mississippi house she shares with her husband and their two daughters, 5-year-old Helen and 1-year-old Mae.

Erin Napier revealed the design trend she’s ‘bored’ with

On Feb. 7, Erin Napier shared an Instagram post about her upcoming book and revealed the design trend she’s “bored” with. The HGTV star said she’s tired of perfectly staged photos of houses when she wants to see the real stories of the people living in them.

“I’ve become bored of the photos of perfectly styled and staged interiors you see so much of in the online world and wanted to write a book celebrating the imperfection of our houses,” the Home Town star wrote. “‘How perfect and clever can our houses be?’ seems to be the refrain of social media. But what about the life lived in those rooms?” The styling can be an outward reflection of who we are and what we love—but really, our houses are the backdrops of our lives and celebrations and failures, of growing families.”

She continued to explain the structure of Heirloom Rooms. “I wanted to write essays about our own home wherein every room is its own chapter about a particular time in our life together and I invited friends and designers to be contributors, self-photographing their unstaged and lived-in rooms and sharing their stories of what makes it theirs and no one else’s,” Napier wrote. “I hope you’ll find the stories and photos beautiful for their relatability, and that it makes you reframe the way you think of your own home.”

The ‘Home Town’ star has always been inspired by houses

Erin Napier’s new book Heirloom Rooms almost sounds like an adult, real-life version of her fictional children’s book, The Lantern House.

The picture book, illustrated by Adam Trest, an artist and regular guest on Home Town, tells the stories of a house with different families who live there, grow up, and move on over the years, written from the house’s perspective.

Napier has always been inspired by houses and wondered about the stories they would tell if walls could talk. “The reality about our houses is, they go on after we’ve left them, and imagine if houses could talk, what would they tell us about the things that they’ve seen,” She told People in May 2022. “That’s fascinating to me. Something I think about a lot is that the house I’m sitting in right now will outlive me. Isn’t that crazy?”