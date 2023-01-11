Evan Peters Told His Ex-Girlfriend Emma Roberts That Kissing Her Was Like ‘Kissing Cloris Leachman’ 

Evan Peters dated and was engaged to Emma Roberts, and the American Horror Story star once told his famous girlfriend that kissing her was like “kissing Cloris Leachman.” Here’s what Peters, who just won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, said about being affectionate with Roberts.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters has dated several famous women, and his longest relationship was with Emma Roberts. Besides having an eight-year relationship, including an engagement, the acting couple also co-starred in the 2013 movie Adult World and multiple seasons of American Horror Story.

Peters and Roberts first met on the set of Adult World, but didn’t get together until filming wrapped, despite their crushes on each other. They dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.

Roberts was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving Peters in 2013. Police were called over a fight in the couple’s hotel room. When the officers arrived, they saw that Peters had a bite mark and a bloody nose, while Roberts appeared unscathed. She was arrested and released a few hours later because her boyfriend chose not to press charges (per TMZ).

Just five months after the domestic violence arrest, Peters proposed to the Aquamarine star. Roberts flaunted her gold and diamond engagement ring on several red carpets. The two actors ended their engagement in 2015, only to reconcile a few months later in 2016. But in March 2019, they broke up for good.

Roberts opened up about the breakup in a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan.“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” she shared. “Losing something is hard.”

Evan Peters admitted he told Emma Roberts that kissing her was like ‘kissing Cloris Leachman’

During a 2014 appearance on Chelsea Lately, host Chelsea Handler quizzed Evan Peters about his relationship with Emma Roberts. She’d heard the couple had a rocky start while working together on the 2013 movie Adult World.

“She told me when you guys met, you guys met working together, and that you didn’t like each other at first,” said Handler.

“No,” Peters confirmed. “I really liked her, I had a huge crush on her, I tried to be cool and funny, or wherever, and flirt a little bit. But it didn’t go over very well because I was just saying the wrong things, basically.”

He described an instance where he put his foot in his mouth around his crush. “Perfect example, there’s a party scene at the end of the movie, and we’re having a party, and we’re having a good time, and the director’s like, ‘Evan! Kiss Emma!’ And I was like, ‘Aw, s***,’” Peters said. “Cuz it’s not scripted, so I got really awkward and really weird, and I couldn’t figure out what to do.”

He tried to defuse the tension by making a joke. “I kiss her, and it was good, but it was super awkward, and so I felt weird about it,” Peters explained. “And I was like, ‘That was like kissing Cloris Leachman.’ And she was super pissed off and weirded out.”

“You said to her that kissing her was like kissing Cloris Leachman?” Handler asked. “I said that to her, yes,” he admitted. Peters said that he and his co-star “stopped talking” for a while after the uncomfortable incident.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star said he was ‘awkward’ and ‘stupid’ around his crush

In a 2014 interview with Vulture, Evan Peters admitted he was “awkward” and “stupid” around Emma Roberts when they first worked together because he had a crush on her.

“I didn’t really know how to approach her or talk to her or any of that stuff,” he confessed. “And at the time I was a more introverted actor, trying to kind of stay into it and stay focused and not talk too much. But, yeah, I tried to talk to her a few times and, I don’t know, I kept saying the wrong thing. I was really kind of awkward and stupid and like, ‘Oh God, this is just not working out well. I’m just going to shut up and not talk.’”

Peters said he tried to flirt with Roberts by teasing her “like a fifth grader.” “I would just try to make jokes, you know? But they weren’t going over very well,” he explained. “You know how when you like somebody and then you say things, kind of like a fifth grader? You like the person so you kind of tease them a little bit, or you joke around a little bit? Emma didn’t get that I was joking so it just kind of came off all wrong.”

But after filming wrapped, the two actors spent more time together, and Peters grew more comfortable around his crush. “It all worked out,” he concluded. “We started hanging out after the movie and I relaxed a little bit and she started getting my sense of humor.”