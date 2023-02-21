Everything We Know About ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 ‘Friend’ Jennifer Fessler

The latest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is finally here and we’ve already been introduced to some new faces! Alongside returning cast members Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga, viewers recently met Margaret’s pal and newest RHONJ friend Jennifer Fessler.

The season 13 press release teased that Jennifer has an “unfiltered mouth” that might pull her directly into the drama. While fans look forward to seeing more of Jennifer this season, here’s a look at everything we know about Margaret’s friend.

Jennifer Fessler | Andrew Eccles/Bravo

What does ‘RHONJ’ friend Jennifer Fessler do for a living?

Upper Saddle River, New Jersey is home to Jennifer and her family. She and her husband Jeffrey Fessler exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club situated in Mamaroneck, New York, in April of 1999. Jeffrey, who works as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group at Sheppard Mullin in New York City, shares two children with Jennifer.

As the CEO and co-founder of F Major, a direct-to-consumer company that specializes in shoes, Jennifer has made quite a name for herself. But before she launched her own brand, Jennifer was busy working as a recruiter for companies like Whole Foods, Polo, and Pivotal Search Group, as well as serving as talent acquisition manager at Ashley Stewart. Now, she’s all about creating stylish and comfortable shoes that customers will love.

While Jennifer is good pals with Margaret, she also shares a bond with several other cast members. This includes Dolores, Jackie, and Melissa, all of whom have been featured on her Instagram feed.

Jennifer Fessler is quickly becoming a fan favorite on ‘RHONJ’

If you found it tough to keep up with all the drama on the latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, don’t worry, you’re not alone. However, if you happened to miss newbie Jennifer Fessler’s hilarious reaction to all the chaos that ensued, which quickly made her a fan-favorite on Twitter, then you’ll definitely want to catch the episode again.

Yeah… this is now a Jennifer Fessler fan account. Love this bitch so much, she’s the perfect comedic relief. She understood the assignment ??#rhonj pic.twitter.com/dscz9zS4vx — Daily Bravo ? (@dailybravomail) February 19, 2023

Things got wild at Danielle Cabral’s mozzarella-making party. When Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga couldn’t see eye to eye on where to sit, Margaret Josephs decided to confront Jennifer Aydin about the rumors she’s been spreading. Things only got worse when Dolores Catania joined in on the argument, leading to a heated shouting match that was nearly impossible to follow.

if the most exciting thing after two episodes is Jennifer Fessler, we're in trouble #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/7Ycn6YRY91 — TV Deets (@tvdeets) February 16, 2023

Despite the commotion, it was Jennifer who stole the show. The RHONJ friend had fans rolling after they caught her eating a sandwich and munching on mozzarella like there were no cameras around at all. It’s no surprise that her bold and carefree attitude quickly made her a favorite among diehard Bravoholics.

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel share one thing in common with the ‘RHONJ’ friend

In addition to Jennifer’s success as a business mogul, RHONJ fans might be surprised to learn that she attended Boston University for several years. Andy Cohen and former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel also went to the prestigious school.

Of course, both Jennifer and Bethenny transferred to different universities to finish their education. Jennifer completed her degree at the University of Texas at Austin in the early 1990s.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesday nights on Bravo.