‘Ex on the Beach: Couples’: Holly and Pala Shocking Truth or Dare Makeout ‘Couldn’t Get Anymore Awkward’ [Exclusive Clip]

Jake decides to pass on playing Truth or Dare on MTV‘s Ex on the Beach: Couples and it may have not been in his best interest. Because Jake’s ex Pala is “dared” to kiss his current girlfriend Holly … and they don’t seem to hate it.

Completely unaware this is going down, Jake sits in another room, while the group roars over the dare. The women are game and engage in a pretty passionate kiss, which lasts a little more than a few seconds.

Why did Holly decide to kiss Pala on ‘Ex on the Beach: Couples’?

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Ben’s ex Kellie says, “One’s a current girlfriend, one’s an ex-girlfriend. It didn’t get any more awkward. They are legends for even giving it a go.” Holly and Jake have been together since 2018 and she believes he’s emotionally stunted following his traumatic motorcycle accident. The couple has been together for four years and Holly thinks Pala may have something to do with why he won’t move forward with her.

Pala Negara and Holly MacAlpine | MTV

So will this Truth or Dare kiss be a game changer for Jake, Pala, and Holly? “I definitely felt a bit gross for having not consulted Jake because that definitely is a boundary,” Holly admits in a confessional. “Like I didn’t want to be the only person to say no to a dare. I didn’t want to be the only boring person in the house.”

Meanwhile Jake looks bored and alone, unaware (as of now) of what transpired between his current and ex-girlfriend.

Why does Jamie’s dare get under Thailah’s skin?

It’s Jamie’s turn to choose someone from the Ex on the Beach: Couples cast to tell the truth or take a dare. He hones in on Kellie, who wants to take the dare. “I think you should get in the pool,” he suggests to her. Kellie is wearing all white but decides to take everything off, except for her white panties, and jumps into the pool.

The Ex on the Beach: Couples love it and chant, “Kellie! Kellie!”

“I don’t have a problem with Kellie’s t*ts,” Jamie’s girlfriend Thailah says in a confessional. “They’re probably great. I didn’t get to see ’em, ‘cuz I was watching Jamie. It’s really frustrating because I think there is such a big double standard. He saw me stroking Charlie’s arm and he flipped his lid. So yes, it has derailed the night.”‘

“But it’s not because of Kellie’s beautiful t*ts,” she continued. “It’s because of Jamie.”

One of the biggest problems for Jamie and Thailah is that he thinks she’s too flirtatious. But, Jamie is the one who suggested that the couple should be in an open relationship.

But Charlie, Thailah’s ex, doesn’t believe that she wants to be in an open relationship and hopes to be the one that saves the day for Thailah.

When is a new episode of ‘Ex on the Beach: Couples’ on?

So how does Truth or Dare on Ex on the Beach: Couples change the dynamic in the house and shake up the couples and exes?

Tune in to a new episode of Ex on the Beach: Couples Thursday at 9 pm ET/PT on MTV.