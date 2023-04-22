Expert Is Confident Kate Middleton Won’t ‘Dish Dirt’ on Frosty Relationship With Meghan Markle ‘No Matter How Often You Pick the Scab’

From the bridesmaid dress drama to what Prince Harry wrote in Spare about borrowed lip gloss and a “baby brain” comment, royal watchers have a few reasons to think Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) didn’t have the best relationship. And while the Sussexes don’t seem to have a problem discussing it, Kate does.

Now a royal expert is explaining why the princess refuses to talk about Meghan “no matter how often anyone tries to pick the scab.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle watching the women’s singles final at 2019 Wimbledon Championships | BEN CURTIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan has spoken about her frosty relationship with Kate

Meghan publicly spoke about her sister-in-law during a primetime special with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 when she discussed that infamous bridesmaid dress story and was asked if she made Kate cry.

“The reverse happened,” the Duchess of Sussex told the former talk show host. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone … [Kate] was upset about something but she owned it and she apologized and she bought me flowers, and a note apologizing.”

Meghan brought up the princess again in her and Harry’s Netflix docuseries as she talked about her first meeting with Kate and claimed the princess is not a hugger.

“I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” Meghan explained, before adding, “I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside.”

Oprah Winfrey interviewing Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Expert says the princess won’t ‘dish dirt’ on relationship with her sister-in-law

While Meghan has spoken about her relationship with Kate, the princess hasn’t utter a word about it and that won’t change according to historian and commentator Tessa Dunlop.

“Kate is a well-mannered girl,” Dunlop told OK!, adding, “She’s never going to dish the dirt, she’s never going to give what others want, no matter how often you pick the scab. There’s going to be a lid on that relationship and it will remain decorous in public.”

Dunlop is right that we’ll probably never hear Kate’s side of things because speaking out to refute claims made against them is not the royal way. So don’t expect to see the Princess of Wales do a sitdown interview in the future and discuss anything that has gone on behind closed doors.

How Kate has responded to one of Meghan’s claims

Although Kate likely won’t ever speak publicly about her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, she has done a couple of things that many viewed as response to counter some of Meghan’s claims. One is that she has been showing she has no problem hugging others.

Days after the Sussexes’ docuseries was released and what Meghan said made headlines, the royals gathered at Westminster Abbey for the “Together at Christmas” carol service. Videos shared on Instagram show the Princess of Wales greeting family members with hugs.

Kate has also been seen at other events embracing members of the public, as well as the headline-making moment when she ran into and hugged one of her former teachers.