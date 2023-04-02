‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines’ Best Design Tip Is Surprisingly NOT Shiplap

Fixer Upper fans have probably heard the co-star of the HGTV series, Joanna Gaines, talk about shiplap more than once. The interior designer loves shiplap for its timelessness and brings the material, more traditionally used for external siding, indoors. However, Joanna Gaines’ best piece of advice has nothing to do with shiplap.

Joanna Gaines | Rob Kim/Getty Images

‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines loves shiplap

Shiplap is a type of wooden board commonly used as exterior siding when creating residences such as barns and sheds. According to The Spruce, shiplap wood is increasingly found in homes as a wall treatment rather than for a home’s exterior.

Anyone who is a long-time fan of Joanna Gaines knows that she loves the material. In a summer issue of the Magnolia Journal, she explained why she is so fond of shiplap. “I had spotted this material before in other projects and was immediately drawn to its timeless style and organic texture,” the Fixer Upper star said.

“I was also happy that it presented an opportunity to highlight the history of the house and its original construction. The more shiplap we found around the farmhouse, the more I knew that I wanted to expose it throughout our home.”

What is Joanna Gaines’ best design tip?

Although Joanna Gaines sings the praises of shiplap, the Fixer Upper star wouldn’t tell every homeowner that they have to have it. Instead, her best home advice is a little more universal.

“Be intentional with your space,” Joanna stated when asked for her best tip in a 2015 interview with Glamour. “Don’t be afraid to step on a limb and design your home the way you love it.”

Chip added on with a similar sentiment. “Do what you love. Do what is important to you and your family. I just want to encourage people to just go for it and do what makes sense to you.”

Use color to express yourself in your space

Of course, Joanna Gaines has plenty of other tips for Fixer Upper fans looking to redesign their space. “Color is the biggest extension of our personality and style, and I’ve loved letting myself evolve in this area as a designer over the years,” she told Elle Decor.

“If you’re intimidated by using color in your space, here’s my take: When you find yourself drawn to bolder tones or colors—it could be time to just go for it in your home,” she continued. “In other words, take it as a sign. ‘If you’re feeling a pull to go beyond grays and whites, go for it! If it seems a little scary, start small.'”

Don’t underestimate the power of accent pieces

A final tip from Joanna Gaines? Draw the eye with accent pieces. “I’m a big believer that swapping in a few small things can make a big impact,” Gaines told Elle Decor.

“Think about how you can play around with dimension, color, and texture—like incorporating seasonal accent pillows or a new throw blanket, or simply adding a new vase with large, fresh-cut stems to your cocktail table. It’s often those small additions that become big shifts in how we feel about our homes.”