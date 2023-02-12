Former Duggar Family Friend, Bobye Holt, Is Throwing Shade in Amy Duggar King’s Instagram Comments

The Duggar family has amassed a lot of haters in their years in the public eye. It’s not just strangers who find the family’s behavior objectionable, though. In recent years, their own social circle has turned against them. Rebellious Duggar cousin, Amy Duggar King, has been speaking out against her aunt and uncle, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a lot since the cancelation of their TLC show, Counting On. Now, former family friend Bobye Holt is backing her up and throwing some of her own shade while she does it.

Amy Duggar King reveals Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar banned ‘VeggieTales’ from their house

Amy Duggar made waves a couple of weeks ago when she posted a TikTok that revealed Jim Bob Duggar had banned VeggieTales from the Duggar compound because he didn’t want his children to think vegetables could talk. The famous animated series would be impossible for just about anyone to object to, but according to Amy, her ultra-conservative Christian aunt and uncle managed to object.

Not everyone believes what Amy King is stating now, though. While snarkers are generally interested in all negative content about the Duggar family, some find Amy’s content disagreeable. The small business owner has been accused of trying to remain relevant and chasing fame by talking badly about her famous family. Her statements aren’t incorrect, though. A familiar face from Josh Duggar’s trial showed up in the comments section to validate Amy’s claim about the banned cartoon.

Bobye Holt took to the comments section to throw shade

Amy Duggar King has some backup, it seems. One commenter took to Instagram to question the validity of Amy’s claims that VeggieTales was banned in the Duggar household. The commenter insisted that Amy must be fibbing since Michelle Duggar once recommended it to viewers.

Amy Duggar King | YouTube/WeTV

While Amy didn’t immediately reply to the comment, Bobye Holt did. Michelle Duggar’s former friend took the opportunity to back up Amy and throw some shade at Michelle. The mother of 11 jumped in to inform the commenter that Michelle and Jim Bob decided VeggieTales was acceptable only after the company reached out and offered them cash for promotion.

Who is Bobye Holt?

So, who exactly is Bobye Holt? Bobye and her husband, Jim Holt, used to be close friends of the Duggars. Jim and Jim Bob grew up together, and Bobye and Michelle were super tight, as well. The Holts, just like the Duggars, have a large family and are ultra-conservative Christians. The Holts even briefly appeared in the Duggar family’s first TLC special. Then they disappeared.

Latest from #JoshDuggar’s trial:



Bobye Holt emotionally testified about Duggar’s molestation for 4 girls.



Jim Holt says Josh came to him asking how to install a Linux partition.



Prosecution rests, defense is now calling a forensics expert. #NWANews https://t.co/hY1bmE440s — Anna Darling (@AnnaDarlingTV) December 6, 2021

Bobye and Jim Holt had a falling out with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar over how they opted to handle Josh Duggar’s sexual abuse of his sisters and a family friend. Jim Bob systematically cut the Holts out of the Duggar family’s life. Bobye and Jim Holt were relatively quiet about what happened until December 2021, when Bobye Holt was called by the prosecution in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial. She detailed everything she knew and has been speaking out against her former friends ever since.