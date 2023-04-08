Former ‘RHOA’ Producer Shares Tea on Eva Marcille’s Divorce Filing

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed Atlanta politician Michael Sterling during her second season on the show. Fans were shocked that she filed for divorce as they were seemingly a happy couple. But a former producer on the show says Marcille may want out of the marriage for a specific reason.

Eva Marcille files for divorce; Michael Sterling wants her back

Marcille filed for divorce in March 2023. Ahead of the divorce filing, there were no rumors or public speculation that things between the two were rocky. In her court documents, she notes that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” PEOPLE reports. They married on Oct. 7, 2018, and per the reports “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” Marcille moved from LA to Georgia to be closer to Sterling when they were dating. Their wedding aired in a 2019 episode of RHOA.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told PEOPLE exclusively on the filing. “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

It’s unclear what led to the divorce, but Sterling wants to make it work. The two have two sons, Michael Jr. and Maverick, as well as Marcille’s daughter Marley from a previous relationship. In an exclusive statement to The Jasmine Brand, Sterling told the media outlet: “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her, and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Former ‘RHOA’ producer says Eva Marcille wants a bad boy

After Sterling’s statement was released, fans questioned whether he is responsible for Marcille’s decision to file for divorce. Some questioned if he cheated. But according to former RHOA producer Carlos King, the decision may have nothing to do with Sterling at all. He revealed his perception on his Reality With the King podcast, noting he had a conversation about the split with a mutual friend, and based on what he knows about Marcille, he thinks she wants something new. King said:

I think Eva, allegedly, wants to move on from the marriage. I think Eva may want something different. I think Eva, who’s been amongst this Hollywood elite for a very long time, the first Black winner of America’s Next Top Model, Eva being in scripted shows – she has a hit show All the Queen’s Men on BET+ – she’s wonderful on Ultimate Girls Trip 2 and 4, and I feel like Eva may have thought that dating the nice guy, then marrying him, based on her prior relationship that we know from court documents was very disturbing, to say the least, allegedly, and she wanted a safe environment for her daughter at the time because she was a single mom, and now this beautiful boy that she has with Michael. And Michael is a very nice guy. I will say this: I have heard nothing but great things about Michael Sterling….I think Eva just wanted to try something different. Because based on who Eva has dated in the past, none of them have been Michael Sterling – not a politician, not an attorney. A few have been bad boys, a few have been very famous, and I think Eva thought being with a good guy was going to serve her forever, and I believe that Eva wants to date again…

The ‘ANTM’ winner breaks her silence on her divorce

Aside from the statement given to PEOPLE, Marcille hasn’t said anything about the split. Her last post featuring Sterling was a Valentine’s Day 2023 tribute. On April 7, Marcille posted an appreciation piece to her fans from her Eva by Eva Marcille jewelry brand’s Instagram page. “Good Friday Everyone ???Thank you for your support, always!” she captioned the post.