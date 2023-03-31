What ‘RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Is Seeking in Her Divorce From Michael Sterling

Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star is calling it quits on her marriage. Just months after Cynthia Bailey announced her divorce from Mike Hill, and weeks after Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filed for divorce, Eva Marcille has filed paperwork to end her marriage to former Atlanta mayoral candidate, Michael Sterling. She mentions custody and financial support in the filing.

(L-R) Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille files for divorce from Michael Sterling

Marcille filed for divorce on March 23. In her court documents, she notes that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” PEOPLE reports. They married in a reported $1 million on Oct. 7, 2018, and “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” Marcille moved from LA to Georgia to be closer to Sterling when they were dating. Their wedding aired in a 2019 episode of RHOA.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told PEOPLE exclusively. “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Source: YouTube

The last time they posted one another on their respective social media pages was on Valentine’s Day, 2023. Their love story was quick. Marcille once revealed that it was love at first sight.

“My husband now used to be the senior adviser to the Mayor, and he was hosting it,” Marcille revealed during a recent taping of the podcast Undressing Room. “I just kept thinking, ‘Who is that yellow boy?!’ It was something about him. We looked back at a picture that night and he said I threw my leg out, I’ll show you the picture. I kinda did throw my leg out a little bit. I knew then that he was special.”

The ‘ANTM’ alum wants primary custody of their children, and child and spousal support

The former supermodel seeks primary physical custody of their two children, Michael Jr. and Maverick. She also has a daughter, Marley, with her ex, Kevin McCall. Marcille has publically claimed that McCall is not involved in Marley’s life. Throughout her time on RHOA, their process of legally changing Marley’s last name to Steling was documented. It’s also suspected that Sterling legally adopted Marley as his own child.

Source: YouTube

In addition to wanting legal and primary custody of their children, Marcille is also asking to be awarded child support as well as support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs. She also wants “equitable division” of the assets they both gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. Any debt acquired in their marriage, she wants to “equitably divided” too.

Michael Sterling vows to win Eva Marcille back

It’s unclear what led to the divorce, but Sterling is committed to trying to make it work. In an exclusive statement to The Jasmine Brand, he told the media outlet: “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her, and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.” Marcille hasn’t responded.