‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Reacts to Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora is going through a bitter divorce. The singer and actress says she can no longer accept her husband’s cheating. Their marital trouble has been a major storyline on the show. Season 15 of the show has already been filmed, so it’s uncertain what will be shown. But her co-star Kandi Burruss says she’s stunned by the couple’s split.

Kandi Burruss says Drew Sidora appeared in good spirits to her in the days leading up to her divorce filing

Burruss says she was shocked by Sidora and Pittman rushing to the courthouse to file for divorce. Months before the filing, Sidora threw Pittman a 40th birthday bash that may be shown in the forthcoming season. From their social media accounts, they appeared to be solid.

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy,” Burruss told Page Six, noting that days before the filing, they did a “photo shoot together” for the upcoming 15th season of the show.

“Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on her,” she added of Sidora’s emotional state. “I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family. But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph [Pittman] is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family.”

Drew Sidora alleges abuse and serial cheating in divorce filing from Ralph Pittman

Sidroa initially filed paperwork citing the typical “irreconcilable differences,” with Pittman shooting back, adding there was “no chance of reconciliation.” But in an amended filing obtained by PEOPLE, Sidora claimed that Pittman was a serial cheater who emotionally, mentally, financially, and physically abused her – the latter of which she claims began in the weeks leading up the divorce.

Regarding his infidelity, Sidora claims Pittman “allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact” with her so that they could “flaunt” their relationships with him, and that one woman had “the unmitigated gall and audacity” to screenshot and send “‘sexting’ messages directly” to her and Pittman. She said they went to counseling afterward at Pittman’s request.

Regarding their finances, The Game alum claims Pittman “withdrew a large sum of money” from her business bank account, and that “he has asserted himself” into all of her business affairs, and has taken control of all of her “business and personal finances.” She believes he has spent “at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income” Sidora’s under “the guise of paying household bills.” Pittman also allegedly “squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars” of a personal injury settlement Sidora was awarded.

She says in recent weeks, he’s become increasingly cruel toward her. She lists two instances of alleged physical abuse, citing fear for her safety for herself and her three children. Sidora wants to remain in the marital home.

Their issues have played out on ‘RHOA’

Pittman’s cheating is nothing new to viewers. For the past two seasons, they’ve been on the show, his inappropriate contact with other women has been a major contention in their marriage. It’s unclear what Pittman currently does for a living, but he has been secretive about how he spends money. Last season, Sidora “allowed” Pittman to spearhead their move to another home, and until the move-in date, she had no clue where they were going or how much the home cost.