Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Jacqueline Laurita Does Not Mince Words When Asked If She Thinks Melissa Gorga Is a ‘Liar’

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 will premiere in just a few days. But the drama has already begun on social media. Former star Jacqueline Laurita took aim at current cast member Melissa Gorga during a recent Instagram Q&A. When asked if she thought Gorga was a liar, Laurita didn’t mince words.

Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita | Dave Kotinsky/WireImage

Former ‘RHONJ’ star Jacqueline Laurita didn’t mince words when asked if Melissa Gorga is a ‘liar’

Laurita — who is the sister-in-law of fellow RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo — was recently talking to fans on Instagram when she was asked about her thoughts on Gorga. When asked if she thought Gorga was a liar, Laurita offered an interesting response. She not only claimed that Gorga was “good” at lying, she blamed her and her husband, Joe, for ruining her friendship with Teresa Giudice.

“Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people,” Laurita wrote. “The whole time, Melissa and Joe were in my ear manipulating me, telling me secrets about Teresa, things Teresa would do and say to them, and telling me things Teresa would say behind my back. I did start to see a different side of Teresa once Melissa came around.”

Melissa Gorga thinks Caroline Manzo is ‘too old’ for RHONJ

Laurita is married to Manzo’s brother Chris Laurita, and she also shared her thoughts about Manzo’s friendship with the Envy boutique owner.

“I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Laurita told a fan. “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show (she’s not). She must have heard the rumor that Caroline may be going back to the show. Probably trying to form her alliances. Who knows?”

Neither Laurita nor Manzo will be part of the upcoming season of RHONJ. But, fans will get to see the Gorga’s fallout with Giudice reach a point of no return. They’ll also get to enjoy Manzo’s return to the Housewives universe soon when she stars in season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.

What has Jacqueline Laurita been up to since her exit from the ‘Housewives’ franchise?

Laurita is on OG member of the RHONJ cast who appeared in the show’s first seven seasons. She left in 2017 ahead of season 8 and has since kept a much lower profile. Laurita was a fan-favorite on the show but left on horrible terms with Giudice.

With Bravo cameras no longer following her, Laurita has kept busy with charity work and raising her children and grandchildren. Laurita works to spread autism awareness and is a health coach for families with special needs. During her time on RHONJ, fans met her son Nicolas — who has autism — and her daughter Ashlee. Since Laurita left the series, Ashlee has welcomed a son, and she got married to her fiance, Peter Malleo.

Fans can keep up with Laurita and her family on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb 7, on Bravo.