‘General Hospital’ Actor Maurice Benard Experienced Terrible Depression Following an ‘Escape’ From a Mental Heath Facility

Maurice Benard has opened up about the mental health struggles he’s experienced over the course of his life. The General Hospital star hid his condition from the world for years out of an abundance of caution for his own acting career.

When Benard shared his struggles in 2020, he said he was encouraged by his acting coach to keep his condition under wraps. Otherwise, he may never have been cast in the hit soap opera.

Now that Benard is willing to speak candidly, General Hospital viewers can empathize more. Of course, fans have questions about his condition and how he’s managed to thrive professionally. Let’s take a closer look at his recent revelations.

‘General Hospital’ actor Maurice Benard’s experiences with depression

In a recent talk with Melissa Claire Egan on his State of Mind YouTube channel, Benard got more in-depth about depression. He started by discussing the grim realities of people with depression. The actor told the story of a retired police officer friend who found himself in a dark place.

The story of his friend’s failed suicide is a shocking one, for sure. Benard went on to speak about his own experiences with depression. According to the actor, he has not struggled with depression in the past seven years. He spoke of producing a film where he played a bipolar character and how that triggered a depression bout.

Benard’s worst depression-related experience occurred after his escape from a mental facility. For eight months, all he could do was roll out of bed and curse God for his pain. He admitted there were three or four instances when he was ready to pass away because the pain was too much to bear.

While many are able to pull themselves back from the ledge because of their families, Benard began to feel as if he was a burden to his. As for how he has managed to remain calm during the ensuing years, he credits his lithium prescription.

Maurice Benard lives with anxiety and bipolar disorder

One of Benard’s more heartbreaking anecdotes shared with Egan was about the day-to-day experiences of living with these mental disorders. He spoke of only feeling happy when he was asleep because he would dream of better times. Benard kept his issues a secret, as People reports, only confiding in his family and his closest friends.

In 1987, Benard was cast in his first role, playing Nico Kelly on All My Children. By then, he had already struggled immensely with his mental health. As a child, he became acutely aware of the audience’s approval, a tendency he cultivated while singing for his parents’ friends. It was not long before manic episodes became a regular part of his existence.

At 21, one of these episodes became so violent that his parents contacted the police. He began taking lithium during this time but would cut the medications off because his brain told him he didn’t need them. His most violent breakdown took place during his stint on General Hospital. His wife had to call his psychiatrist for a tranquilizer prescription.

Benard returned to his medications and credits them for keeping him alive. He is sharing his story now so that others can be helped. When he takes the time to speak out, it allows others to feel as if they are no longer alone, says Benard. He has remained on lithium for the past 27 years straight and feels he has been able to achieve true peace.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.