‘General Hospital’ Actor Nicholas Chavez Was Selling Cars in Florida 1 Year Before Winning a Daytime Emmy

General Hospital fans are loving Nicholas Chavez as the new Spencer Cassadine. Chavez first appeared on GH in July 2021, when his character came home from boarding school. Spencer arrived in Port Charles a little older and with a different face.

Whenever a role is recast, fans are hesitant. It’s hard to get comfortable with a new actor playing a beloved character. But Chavez is having great success as the college-age Cassadine.

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine | Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Not only do fans love him, but critics love him as well, as he also won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

Cassadine’s storyline is challenging. His girlfriend turned out to be pretty evil, he has serious family issues, especially with his father, and he went to prison. The actor took it all on and made the character his own.

Nicholas Chavez sold cars before ‘General Hospital’

General Hospital’s newest breakout star seems to have come out of nowhere. Chavez grew up in Colorado and decided to try acting while in high school. He then attended the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers. He left school in 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck.

He was working odd jobs, including one at a car dealership while sending in audition tapes. Only 24 hours after his audition for General Hospital, he found out he got the job. Before he knew it, he was a Daytime Emmy winner.

He told People, “Twelve months before I received that award, I was selling cars down in Florida, so it was a paradigm shift of epic proportions,” he explained. “It was very, very surreal to stand up on that stage and be recognized for the thing that I’m more passionate about than anything else in life.”

He continued, “It was a real dream come true, and I’m incredibly thankful — and still now, months later, in disbelief, quite frankly.”

Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson on ‘General Hospital’

Fans are not only loving Chavez’s performance but also the great love story between Spencer and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). There was a spark between their characters as soon as they met, but, like most soap opera couples, there were obstacles in their way.

The biggest problem was Spencer’s evil girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Finally, this couple may stand a chance. It looks like these two might actually be on the same page, and fans are thrilled. Most are rooting for a “Sprina” romance.

One Twitter user summed it up, “They’re so perfect together. These looks! So in love. Spencer and Trina.” Viewers are tuning in to see what 2023 holds for the teen couple.

What does Nicholas Chavez see in his future?

Chavez is showing his talent on General Hospital. He is also grateful to the cast for welcoming him so warmly. Chavez says that General Hospital is a “really, really phenomenal training ground.”

He told People, “You get a lot of experiences doing soaps as an actor, but I would love to stay in TV. I would love to do film.”

He also stated that he would love to do an “HBO-style drama.” Two of his favorites are Euphoria and Succession. Fans of the daytime drama are hoping he stays on as Cassadine for a long time.