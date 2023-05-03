Why George Michael Never Joined Queen After Freddie Mercury’s Death

Queen fans were devastated in 1991 when the band’s legendary frontman Freddie Mercury died. While many bands disband after an essential member dies, such as Led Zeppelin and Nirvana, Queen wanted to keep going. Nobody could replace Mercury, but some fans had ideas. One person many fans suggested was George Michael, and while the singer did perform with Queen, he never joined the band.

George Harrison impressed many when he performed with Queen

George Michael | MJ Kim/Getty Images

In 1992, George Harrison joined Queen on stage at Mercury’s tribute concert and performed three songs: “These Are the Days of Our Lives”, “39”, and “Somebody to Love”. The concert was a star-studded event and many audiences were wowed by Michael’s performance with the iconic band. Rumors at the time suggested that Queen would ask Michael to join the band as their permanent frontman.

Speaking after the concert, guitarist Brian May said it was a “thrill” to work with Michael, and it wasn’t surprising that he crushed it.

“Without any kind of falseness, he was one of the great surprises to most people of the evening, I know,” May said via Express. “It wasn’t a surprise to me because I knew he could do it. I knew he had that in him. In addition to the great delicacy which he has — the great control, great dynamics — he has enormous power. And from the moment he stepped into the rehearsal room and was doing Somebody to Love, we went, ‘Whoa.’ I think in most people’s feeling, he got closest to the range of Freddie himself.”

Roger Taylor said Michael ‘wasn’t suitable’ for Queen

While fans would have loved to have seen George Michael with Queen, the band wasn’t thrilled with that idea. In an interview with Classic Rock magazine, Queen drummer Roger Taylor said he had heard the rumors but didn’t think Michael would have been a good fit.

“I remember hearing the rumors. But it wouldn’t have suited us. George wasn’t really used to working with a live band,” he revealed. “When he heard the power he had behind him in rehearsal, he couldn’t believe it. He thought he was on Concorde or something.”

Another reason is that it wouldn’t have made sense for Michael to leave his incredibly successful solo career. He had many hits both from Wham! and in his solo career. Tracks like “Freedom”, “Faith”, and “Father Figure” made him one of the most popular artists of the 1980s and early 1990s. While Queen and Michael didn’t work out, the band did find a worthy replacement in Adam Lambert, who is still with the band today.

Michael is joining Mercury in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

While George Michael didn’t become the frontman for Queen, he is joining Mercury and Queen in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The organization recently announced the inductee class of 2023, which includes Michael, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, and Rage Against the Machine.

Michael received over one million votes to join the Hall of Fame via the fan poll. The ceremony will occur on Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.