‘Gilligan’s Island’: This Cast Member Almost Became a Doctor

The classic TV series Gilligan’s Island featured an all-star cast. Actors from different backgrounds portrayed the seven castaways. However, if things had worked out differently, one actor would’ve pursued a medical career instead of acting.

‘Gilligan’s Island’ cast member Dawn Wells almost became a doctor

Dawn Wells’ big break came when she was cast as Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island. Wells’ rose to fame began on the beauty pageant circuit. She was crowned Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America 1960 pageant.

Like many beauty pageant queens, Wells decided to pursue a career in acting. In 1960, she made her acting debut in the drama series The Roaring 20s. Her other credits included minor roles on the TV shows Maverick, 77 Sunset Strip, and Bonanza.

Wells knew her acting journey wouldn’t be easy and had a backup plan. In a 2016 interview on Gilbert Gottfried’s podcast, Wells revealed she contemplated becoming a doctor if her acting dreams didn’t pan out. “I said, I’ll give myself two years. If I’m not working, I’m going back to med school.”

Wells didn’t have to worry about med school because she quickly began booking acting gigs.

Her ‘Gilligan’s Island’ audition wasn’t easy

Mary Ann is a vital part of Gilligan’s Island. The producers searched for the right actor to cast as the farm girl. Many women auditioned for the role, including Raquel Welch.

According to Outsider.com, Wells’ audition for the show wasn’t easy. In her 2014 interview with Celebrity Biograph, the actor reveals her first meeting with the producers. “I went in and auditioned. Sherwood Schwartz, our producer, he read me and said, ‘you’ll be wonderful.'”

Although Wells hit it out of the park in her audition, the producers contemplated hiring another actor. However, Wells’ husband, Larry Rosen, stepped in. “My agent called, and they (Gilligan’s Island casting) said, ‘we’re not going to test her; we’re going to test her the second time around.’ My husband, at the time, was an agent. He said, ‘no, either test her now or don’t test her.'”

Luckily, the producers listened to her agent’s advice, and Wells landed the role of Mary Ann.

Dawn Wells loved playing Mary Ann Summers

For three years, Wells played everyone’s favorite farm girl. Mary Ann became a hit with Gilligan’s Island fans with her sweet, girl-next-door personality and penchant for making coconut cream pies. After the show’s cancellation in 1967, Wells’ acting career continued with TV guest appearances and small movie roles.

But like many of her co-stars, Wells was typecast. Although her Gilligan’s Island role affected the later stages of her career, Wells loved playing Mary Ann. “It was wonderful.. I loved going to work, and I loved being able to be that character,” she told People.

Wells would reprise her role as Mary Ann for three made-for-TV films and an animated series. Sadly,t eh actor died on Dec. 30, 2020, at 82 years old. But her legacy as Mary Ann lives on.