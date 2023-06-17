Rory Gilmore was born on October 8, making her a Libra. Astrology buffs probably assumed the studious and well-liked Rory was a Libra without knowing her birthday, though.

Gilmore Girls fans watched Rory Gilmore grow up. The famed character first appeared on screen as a 15-year-old high school sophomore, and fans bid her farewell as an Ivy League graduate. While Rory was kind, driven, and likable, she also had some negative qualities. Do Rory Gilmore’s positive and negative qualities align with the characteristics of her astrological sign? In many ways, yes.

What is Rory Gilmore’s astrological sign?

How much do astrological signs factor into things when a writer is creating a character? That largely depends on the writer. Gilmore Girls creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, has never spoken openly about whether she considered astrology when crafting her characters. Still, we can’t help but think she might have, at least when it came to Rory Gilmore.

Rory Gilmore was born on October 8, 1984. Her early October birthday makes her a Libra. Rory is a quintessential Libra and regularly showed her signs’ most common traits during the show’s lengthy run.

Rory Gilmore has a lot of characteristics that match her astrological sign

The astrological sign of Libra is depicted using the scales symbol, and it perfectly embodies people who are Libras. Libras have a strong moral compass and are heavily invested in fairness and peacemaking. They are friendly, actively involved in their community, and known for their charm and intelligence. While Libras have many good qualities, they do have weaknesses, too. Namely, Libras are known for avoiding conflict, making them seem meek, hesitant, and easily rattled.

Rory might not have been an extrovert in a traditional sense, but she was deeply involved with the Stars Hollow community. She was friendly, well-liked, and incredibly intelligent. Rory was deeply concerned with justice and often served as a peacemaker. She spent a lot of time trying to diffuse arguments between Lorelai Gilmore and Emily and Richard Gilmore. She often served as a peacemaker during Paris Geller’s run-ins with roommates, fellow students, and the newspaper staff, too.

Rory embodied the less positive qualities of her astrological sign, too. Rory was often anxious, indecisive, and easily overwhelmed. An avid listmaker, Rory had a hard time making quick decisions. She was even criticized by Mitchum Huntzberger for her inability to trust her instincts.

Is Rory Gilmore a Libra when it comes to her romantic style?

According to Today, Libras are relationship-oriented and happiest when part of a couple. While their commitment to romantic endeavors can be admirable, it can be problematic, too. According to the publication, Libras tend to stay in relationships long past their expiration dates. The sign’s indecisiveness can come into play when it comes to romance, too. Some Libras might find it difficult to make and stick to a decision.

Rory fits her sign’s romantic traits perfectly. During the show’s seven-season run, she had three serious relationships, all of which she approached with sincerity and commitment. Her indecisiveness came into play in her relationship with Dean Forrester. She stayed with Dean long after she had developed feelings for Jess Mariano. Rory also pursued him long after he was married because of nostalgia and her indecisive nature.