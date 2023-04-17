‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Called Lauren Graham a ‘Mad Scientist’

For years, Gilmore Girls fans have debated every intricacy of the famed series. Entertainment experts outside the fandom have analyzed why the series, which was a moderate success in its day, has such staying power. For some viewers, the nostalgia factor keeps them coming back. For others, it’s the pop culture references; still, others love the fast-paced interpersonal relationships of the series. We think it’s a combination of everything. Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino thinks the series was successful for many reasons but specifically pointed to Lauren Graham, the actor who played Lorelai Gilmore, as a part of the equation in a recent interview. The famed showrunner noted that Gilmore Girls and Lauren Graham gave her the confidence to shoot bigger. She called the veteran actor a “mad scientist.”

‘Gilmore Girls’ is partially to thank for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Amy Sherman-Palladino has been busy wrapping up The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the hit Amazon Original. The show was more successful than anyone could have dreamed of, sweeping numerous awards ceremonies. Before all of that, Sherman-Palladino spearheaded Gilmore Girls.

L-R: Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham | Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Maisel fans probably have Gilmore Girls to thank for the masterpiece. In a recent interview on Today, Sherman-Palladino acknowledged that she gained confidence and cut her teeth on Gilmore Girls. She noted that she perfected Maisel’s fast-talking and walking tempo on the Warner Bros. backlot that served as Stars Hollow.

Amy Sherman-Palladino acknowledged she had a ‘secret weapon’

Gilmore Girls was Sherman-Palladino’s first big hit. She said Lauren Graham helped her develop the signature style that made the show a hit. She called the veteran actor a “mad scientist.” Sherman-Palladino explained that Graham has an uncanny ability to learn 10 pages of dialogue in minutes. That ability helped move the pace of Gilmore Girls along. It’s not the first time she’s credited Graham with changing the game.

Graham is just as in awe of Sherman-Palladino, as the show creator is of her. Over the years, Graham has complimented Sherman-Palladino countless times in interviews. She’s even made it clear that she is ready to jump back into the world of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, at any moment. That is, if the opportunity were to present itself again. Fans of the famed series certainly hope it will.

Amy Sherman-Palladino gives ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans a little glimmer of hope

While Sherman-Palladino has been busy mapping out Midge’s journey on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gilmore Girls fans have been waiting. They’ve been waiting to see a second revival season come to fruition. While it hasn’t happened, no one, including Sherman-Palladino, seems to be counting the possibility out. The cast and crew often like to tease fans with glimmers of hope. Sherman-Palladinio’s Today interview is no different.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Lauren Graham | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When asked how she planned to use her free time now, Sherman-Palladino joked that she planned to go back and reshoot all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls to up the production value. While that won’t happen, perhaps she would be willing to take her new affinity for production value to a second revival. The first aired on Netflix in 2016 and left the door open for many more stories to be told.