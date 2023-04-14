The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle Reveal What They’ll Miss Most About Abe and Rose Weissman [Exclusive]

They’ve been “married” for the past five seasons of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But actors Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle will take that final bow as Abe and Rose Weissman this season.

Like most Maisel viewers, Shalhoub and Hinkle have grown fond of Rose and Abe so saying farewell to the series and the colorful characters is bittersweet.

Marin Hinkle will miss Rose’s humor on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Hinkle’s portrayal of Rose leaned into being a product of that era but also dug out deep-rooted feminist tendencies. Rose also often delivered some of the best witty, dry remarks. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she is going to miss Rose’s understated but hilarious sense of humor.

Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub |Philippe Antonello/ Prime Video

“I think I’m going to miss my character’s sense of humor. I tend to be kind of serious in some ways, which is funny because I’ve gotten to do so much comedy,” she reflected. “And Rose is very serious too, mind you. But Tony was talking about this earlier. And I love these kinds of sessions where we can learn from what each other says. And I kind of feel like, why don’t we talk about this more often sometimes as the years went on?”

“But there’s a kind of humor that [producers] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] write that is so specific and it’s so unlike other kinds of humor I’ve ever gotten to work on,” she continued. “They’re so funny without knowing they’re funny and they’re so brilliant without exactly knowing they’re brilliant. Although I think they have a good high sense of self, too.”

“But I’ll miss that edge,” Hinkle added. “They throw things out, they make little comments. They don’t even know if anyone’s listening and if they are great. I hope you heard it, but I’m going to miss that. I’m going to miss that intelligent wit.”

Tony Shalhoub loves how Abe ‘shoots from the hip’

Shalhoub admires how Abe is a straight-talker and doesn’t sugarcoat his delivery – sometimes to his and everyone else’s detriment.

“The difference I think between me and Abe is Abe is just a lot more frank, shoots from the hip more,” Shalhoub told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He’s not fearful of what he says, how it’s going to land, how these things are going to land out there. And I’m not as frank in my own life. I think I’m a little more cautious and a little more tentative out there in the world in my relationships. And that’s the thing I’m going to miss most is just the way that he shoots from the hip.”

*taps mic* two more days until the final act begins ❤️ #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/5GjObX5mFa — Prime Video Canada ?? (@PrimeVideoCA) April 12, 2023

Shalhoub, whose lengthy acting credits include his award-winning role in Monk said this series and this character were special. “It’s not easy to walk away from this one,” he admitted. “It’s been such a great ride. And on the other hand, as much as we would love it to go on, all the characters, I feel, have been served so well by the writers. It’s been very gratifying and I think the viewers would find it very gratifying. So in that sense, as much as I’ll miss it, I feel like, yeah, it was a complete meal, soup to nuts.”

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ had endless character interaction possibilities for Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

Hinkle wishes Rose had more scenes and interaction with characters like Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen).

“I would love to have more people that we get to bump up against and have this kind of combustion happen with characters,” Hinkle said. “Earlier Tony was mentioning that he had only a couple of scenes with (actor) Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel) that were just the two of them, and it would be fascinating to see more of that. I didn’t get many scenes just with Michael Zegen. I had big, beautiful crowd scenes with him or family scenes with him, but it would be interesting to have the two of them stuck in one space.”

“Or Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby). We had a little bit with Lenny Bruce, but like, what would it be like to have Lenny in our house longer one day or to sit and have to spend some hours with him?” she wondered. “So, these are things that one can always dream about for another time. But it was a beautiful, healthy way that they ended it.”

Episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 are currently streaming on Prime Video.