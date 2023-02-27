‘Gilmore Girls’ Officially Launches a TikTok Account

If Netflix, Twitter, and Instagram aren’t giving you your fill of Gilmore Girls, we have some good news. The famed series has officially launched a TikTok account. The series, which ended its original run way back in 2007, is now on the popular social media platform, and we love the clips the account is sharing. Does it mean something big is coming for Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, though?

‘Gilmore Girls’ has a TikTok account

It has finally happened. Gilmore Girls has joined TikTok. An official Gilmore Girls TikTok account uploaded its first video on Feb. 16. The first upload has already amassed 23,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

While the account is still young, it’s off to a great start. Its first-ever upload was a clip from the pilot. The scene introduced Gilmore Girls fans to Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore. Sure, it’s predictable, but we can’t imagine a better choice. Since then, 23 more videos have been uploaded, each a timeless classic. We’re excited to see what the account does next, but we are more excited at the prospect that it means something for the show’s return.

There is more ‘Gilmore Girls’ content out there, though

The official Gilmore Girls TikTok account is a great place to see funny clips and fun moments from the series. It isn’t the only player in town, though. Long before the official account was launched, fans flocked to the platform for content, and creators delivered. When you’re done checking out the clips on the official profile, you should hop over to these TikTok accounts, too.

For insider information about Gilmore Girls, there is no better TikTok account than Valeriescateyescream. The account belongs to Valerie Campbell. Campbell served as the key set costumer on Gilmore Girls and has been sharing her behind-the-scenes knowledge in a fun, fast-paced way in her content. She has all sorts of fun secrets to share with fans!

TikTok account, FilmsbySookie, doesn’t offer special behind-the-scenes info, but the content is amusing. The user behind the TikTok account,who describes themselves as a Rory apologist who is Team Logan, takes clips and adds music to heighten their emotional impact and, in some cases, change the entire vibe of a scene.

Finally, all Gilmore Girls fans should check out Gilmore Gay. Gilmore Gay is a TikTok account that offers interesting commentary on the show. While the account owner uploads only sporadically now, there is a lot of information on the account for Gilmore Girls newbies. It’s a good jumping-off point for new fans.

Is the new account a hint of things to come for ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans?

It has been years since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix. While the revival wasn’t exactly what fans hoped for, it was popular enough to keep fans invested in Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s story. The revival also ended on a massive cliffhanger, and we’ve been desperate to learn the fate of Rory’s book and the paternity of her child.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore and Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Since the screen went dark, fans have been clamoring for more. Every so often, one of the cast members teases a bit, but still, it’s been mostly crickets about a second revival. Does the TikTok account suggest a big announcement is coming?

Not necessarily, but it certainly is notable for a company to continue investing resources in a show that ended years ago. If Warner Bros. or Netflix are trying to gather data about fan interest from the new TikTok, things look pretty good. Since its inception two weeks ago, it has racked up more than 1 million likes and 117,000 followers. We think that proves the show’s fans are still out there and still very invested.