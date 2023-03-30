‘The Great British Bake Off’: James Acaster Responds to the Rumor He’s Replacing Matt Lucas

The Great British Bake Off has become a beloved fan-favorite series over the past decade. Talented bakers from across the UK come together and compete in various challenges making delicious baked goods to be judged by a team of experts. The show’s hosts similarly hold a place in many fans’ hearts.

James Acaster | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

‘The Great British Bake Off’ is undergoing changes for its next season

Despite the popularity of The Great British Bake Off, its most recent season was panned by fans and critics alike. The thirteenth season, which aired in the fall of 2022, was criticized for difficult challenges and questionable choices, such as a Mexican-themed week complete with sombreros.

The Great British Bake Off executive producer Richard McKerrow reflected on season 13 in a February 2023 interview on The Media Podcast.

“I’d be the first to hold up our hands and say that I feel that the last series was not our strongest,” McKerrow said. “You’ve got to take a look at it and go, ‘S***, [are] the challenges too complicated?’”

When looking forward to the upcoming season, he admitted that the team is looking to do better. “We’re looking very, very, very hard at making sure that it’s as good a series as it can be,” he said.

James Acaster isn’t replacing Matt Lucas on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Comedian James Acaster appeared on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in 2019. In March 2023, the funnyman had to clear up rumors that he wasn’t joining the show as a host to replace departing host Matt Lucas. He appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show with show judge Prue Leith to address the rumors.

“No one’s spoken to me about it and rightly so,” he said. “It was traumatic what happened to me in that tent. I think if I was one of the hosts, I’d be constantly having flashbacks and full meltdowns and I don’t think that’s very relaxing for the contestants.”

When asked about his time on the show, Acaster said that he “can’t remember most of the stuff that happened”.

“Listen, if they approach me to do it, I would string them along for as long as possible, get there on the day, say, ‘Suck it’ and go home,” he added.

Acaster has previously discussed his Bake Off experience on his food podcast Off Menu and in his comedy special Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999. The comedian explained that he was struggling with his mental health during the filming process of the show.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ has seen lineup changes over the years

Over the years, The Great British Bake Off has seen a number of faces take on the role of hosts or judges. For its first seven seasons, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc were the co-hosts of the show; in its eighth season, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as co-hosts. In its eleventh season, Matt Lucas replaced Toksvig. And in the upcoming fourteenth season, Lucas will be replaced by TV personality Allison Hammond.

Paul Hollywood, meanwhile, has been a judge on the show since the very beginning. Since the show’s premiere, he’s shared judging duties with Mary Berry, who departed after the show’s seventh season, and Prue Leith.