‘The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off’: The Personal Reason David Schwimmer Is Participating

The Great British Bake Off has inspired countless aspiring bakers around the world to create inventive dishes for friends and family. Since 2018, the Bake Off has also brought attention to cancer, one of the leading causes of death in the world, through its annual The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off. This year, Friends actor David Schwimmer is among the stars participating in the Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, and he has a personal reason for doing so.

David Schwimmer | Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Schwimmer has appeared in countless TV shows over the years

David Schwimmer was introduced into households everywhere in 1994 with his role as the goofy Ross Geller on the hit sitcom Friends. In the years since then, he’s remained in the public eye with various movie and TV roles.

In 2016, he portrayed high-powered lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. A few years later, he had a recurring role on the reboot of Will & Grace, another beloved ’90s sitcom. And at the turn of this decade, he starred in the British sitcom Intelligence.

Say hello to our baking friends. Meet the stars hitting the Bake Off Tent to raise some dough for a very special cause!



The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. Coming soon to @Channel4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7BiWuVCEQs — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) February 7, 2023

David Schwimmer is doing ‘The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off’ for his grandmother

The sixth edition of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off begins airing March 19, 2023 and will conclude on April 16. As Schwimmer prepares to bake some goodies and raise money and awareness for cancer research, he spoke to the Mirror about what participating in the special Bake Off means to him.

“I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer, and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it’s important to me,” he shared. “I am just grateful I can help in any small way to raise more awareness.”

Schwimmer has lost more than just family members to cancer. In 2021, his Friends co-star James Michael Tyler (who played the lovable barista Gunther on the show) died after a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer at the age of 59.

“I am here to have fun,” Schwimmer said of his Bake Off endeavor. “I am here to raise money for a great charity. It’s a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show.”

Other participants in ‘The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off’ include Gemma Collins and Tom Daley

Schwimmer isn’t the only recognizable face participating in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off this year. He’s joined by prominent UK celebrities such as TV star Gemma Collins, singer and former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, and Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley.

Other well-known faces joining the party are actor and comedian Tom Davis, actor and comedian Rose Matafeo, TV host Jay Blades, comedian Judi Love, comedian Mike Wozniak, businesswoman Deborah Meaden, comedian and actor Ellie Taylor, actor and radio personality Tim Key, TV host AJ Odudu, actor Jessica Hynes, TV host Paddy McGuinness, singer and TV personality Coleen Nolan, actor and comedian Joe Thomas, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, comedian and actor Lucy Beaumont, and radio host Adele Roberts.