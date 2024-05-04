Robyn has done some pretty diabolical things throughout 18 seasons of the TLC series. Here's a trio of her best work.

Robyn Brown appeared to enter the Brown family of TLC’s Sister Wives with the best intentions. However, those appeared to quickly take a downturn as she integrated herself deeper into Kody Brown’s life. Robyn always seems to act without malice, but some of her innocent machinations are often scandalous. Here are three of her most dishonest moments during the TLC series.

Robyn Brown’s infamous purity speech about her children’s father

Robyn Brown gives her purity speech during ‘Sister Wives’ Season 6 | TLC

Sometimes, Robyn Brown forgets she was married before tying the knot spiritually and legally with Kody Brown. She was the mother of three children, who could understand the message she was trying to send when she stood in front of the entire Brown family and delivered a scandalous purity speech in Season 6.

Robyn told the story of a girl who “took care of her purity” by saving her virginity for marriage. “She knew how valuable it was. And so when she found the right man, she was able to hand him her purity and say, ‘This is yours. And this is the ultimate gift, and it is yours,’” she said as she handed the locket to Kody.

Robyn then said of her first husband, David Jessop, “One girl, she took her purity and gave it to someone who begged for it. And he begged for it, and he begged for it. So she gave it away. She gave away her purity. And he didn’t respect it. He threw it on the ground. He broke it,” she said while throwing the locket on the carpet.

Referencing Kody, she said she had to go to him and say, “Look, I gave away my purity to someone else. He kind of stole it from me. ‘This was supposed to be yours. But I gave it to someone else, and I’m so sorry.’ And it broke her heart,” Robyn cried to the shock and dismay of the family. At the time, her son with Jessop, Dayton, was a teenager, and his siblings Breanna and Aurora were of the age where they could understand their mother’s statements about their father.

The adoption party and creepy photo sketch

Season 6 was a stellar year for cringeworthy moments from Robyn Brown. Another scandalous moment occurred when Robyn allowed Kody to legally adopt her children, cementing his status as her soulmate.

During episode 12, Robyn and her sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, all explained that legal adoption would ensure that if something were to happen to Robyn, her three children from a previous relationship would remain in the Brown family. If Kody did not legally adopt them, and something were to happen to Robyn, the Browns would have no claim to the children.

This would mean the children would return to their father, David Jessop. Robyn and David were divorced, so she did not want that to happen.

In the same episode, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna also visited their father in Montana for the first time in two years. In the clip, Aurora said she was “very excited” to visit her father after the adoption, claiming she “hadn’t seen him in a long time.”

Dayton said it’s been “how many years” since the kids had seen their father. “I’m truly glad.”

Robyn Brown had a sketch made of Kody Brown and her children when they were babies during Season 6 | TLC

Upon their return, Robyn and Kody planned an adoption party for the kids. The get-together ended with a creepy portrait that was given to the patriarch.

Robyn hired a sketch artist to create a photo of the children when they were all babies, with Kody holding them. This move effectively erased David Jessop from his children’s young lives in Robyn’s eyes. Ironically, the image of Kody was from a photo of him with Christine Brown and two of their children.

Robyn Brown fat-shamed her sister wives

Robyn Brown fat-shamed her fellow ‘Sister Wives’ during one scandalous moment | TLC

During the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell-All, Robyn showed her true colors when she went on a scandalous tirade to defend Kody. “He’s had wives reject him affection-wise because they are uncomfortable or they don’t like it; that’s not who they are,” Robyn stated in a clip shared on Twitter.

“If you’re rejecting someone’s affection, your spouse? I don’t see how that’s going to help your relationship,” she continued.

“If you’re sitting there just constantly nagging at your husband about what you didn’t get. Because you have this apple in your hand, but you really want her orange. Then how is he supposed to see what he’s doing for you? How is he supposed to feel appreciated?”

Robyn claimed, “When I came into this family, I knew, and I saw there’s stretch marks and there’s weight gain, and they were stagnant in their marriage. There’s fights, money problems, or whatever there is.”

“He still had this romance going with each of them,” she concluded.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.