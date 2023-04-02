‘Gunsmoke’ Won 5 Emmy Awards, None Were Given to James Arness

Gunsmoke set a record as the longest-running scripted television show on primetime with 20 seasons under its belt between 1955 and 1975. It went down in history as one of the greatest Western dramas ever to hit the screen, but some fans would argue that the awards season didn’t give it the attention that it deserved. Gunsmoke won five Emmy Awards over its 20 seasons, although none of them went to lead actor James Arness.

‘Gunsmoke’ had a terrific ensemble cast

L-R: Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell, James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon, Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode, and Milburn Stone as Dr. Galen ‘Doc’ Adams | CBS via Getty Images

Gunsmoke initially started as a radio show in 1952 before it made its way to television. Diehard fans of the radio show were upset to hear that the voice cast wouldn’t return to play the iconic characters on television. Nevertheless, Gunsmoke drew in audiences with its adult, grounded characters and stories. However, those aren’t the reasons why the Western show had such a successful run on CBS.

The ensemble cast ultimately led the charge to make Gunsmoke the booming success that it became. Arness perfectly captured U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, who only uses lethal force when necessary, while Amanda Blake was the heart of the show as Miss Kitty Russell. Meanwhile, Milburn Stone’s Doc Adams and Dennis Weaver’s Chester Goode shared strong, entertaining chemistry.

‘Gunsmoke’ won 5 Emmy Awards, but not for James Arness

#DennisWeaver (1924–2006) would have been 97 today.



He was an Emmy winner for GUNSMOKE + a nominee for McCLOUD!



What's your favorite role? pic.twitter.com/RBuKaTw2Ub — getTV (@gettv) June 4, 2021

Even though Gunsmoke first aired on television in 1955, it didn’t make its way to the Emmy Awards until 1958. It earned its first two wins on its first night for Best Dramatic Series with Continuing Characters and Best Editing of a Film for Television for season 3 episode 12, “How to Kill a Woman.” For the former, it was against Maverick, Wagon Train, Lassie, and Perry Mason. When it comes to the latter, the Western topped Goodyear Theatre, Schlitz Playhouse, General Electric Theater, and Maverick.

Gunsmoke showed up at the Emmy Awards once again the following year in 1959, as Weaver won Best Supporting Actor (Continuing Character) in a Dramatic Series. He beat The Rifleman‘s Johnny Crawford, Peter Gunn‘s Herschel Bernardi, and Perry Mason‘s William Hopper. Stone got the same honor in 1968 for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama. The Doc actor was up against CBS Playhouse‘s Lawrence Dobkin, Mannix‘s Joseph Campanella, and Star Trek‘s Leonard Nimoy.

The Western drama took home its final prize at the Emmy Awards in 1970 for Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing. It tied with The Immortal, both of them beating Land of the Giants.

‘Gunsmoke’ earned 10 nominations

Gunsmoke had more nominations at the Emmy Awards than it did wins. Arness didn’t earn a win, but at least he earned nominations.

The Western lost Best Action or Adventure Series in 1956 to The Magical World of Disney. The following year, Arness lost Best Continuing Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic Series to Father Knows Best‘s Robert Young.

Arness was nominated in the same category in 1958, but he lost to Young once again. Meanwhile, Weaver lost Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic or Comedy Series to Caesar’s Hour‘s Carl Reiner. In the same year, Gunsmoke lost Best Teleplay Writing – Half Hour or Less to Schlitz Playhouse.

Gunsmoke returned to the Emmy Awards, losing Best Western Series to Maverick, while Raymond Burr won for Perry Mason over Arness. Amanda Blake earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but Barbara Hale earned the win for Perry Mason.

The Western series only earned a single nomination in 1966 for Individual Achievements in Music – Composition, but Michelangelo: The Last Giant took home the win.

Gunsmoke earned its final nomination in the same category, but this time it lost to I Spy.